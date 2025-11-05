Muscat: ahlibank has announced the launch of its new digital debit card, enabling customers to instantly access, manage, and use their funds without the need to wait for a physical card. This launch reflects the bank’s commitment to redefining the customer experience and maintaining its digital competitiveness in an evolving and fast-paced financial landscape, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of digital banking solutions in the Sultanate of Oman.

The new digital debit card offers customers a seamless experience that takes only seconds to activate. By simply opening the ahlibank app, navigating to the cards section, and selecting ‘Digital Debit Card’, customers can instantly create their card and start using it immediately for purchases, both in-store and online. This simple process eliminates the need to visit a branch, as the account can be opened and the card issued entirely through digital channels within minutes.

The card has been designed to meet the needs of the modern digital generation. It is issued free of charge and ready for immediate use through Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and Garmin Pay providing a seamless, contactless, and cash-free payment experience. Customers also benefit from enhanced security by reducing the risk of card loss or fraud, while enjoying the convenience of carrying all their payment methods securely on their smartphones or smartwatches.

Commenting on the launch, Qais Al Hasni, AGM - Head of Retail Business Support at ahlibank said: “We live in an era where digital transformation is no longer optional but a necessary path toward progress and development. At ahlibank, we view technology as a cornerstone of future competitiveness and a key driver in reshaping the customer experience. The launch of the digital debit card embodies our vision of empowering our customers to navigate the demands of the digital age with confidence and ease. By redefining the role of banking in everyday life, we are laying the foundations of a resilient institution capable of adapting to change, while building a sustainable path of growth that meets the needs of today and the aspirations of tomorrow.”

The launch has also attracted significant attention from technology enthusiasts and environmental advocates, as it offers a modern alternative that eliminates the need for plastic cards and helps reduce waste. In addition, it provides greater convenience and security for e-commerce shoppers seeking to protect their financial data when interacting with new or unfamiliar platforms.

The impact of this initiative goes beyond meeting customers’ current needs; it also marks a stepping stone toward a more inclusive digital banking future. It positions ahlibank as a local pioneer and prepares the bank to expand its provision of comprehensive banking experiences with a regional and global dimension, grounded in innovation and sustainability, and aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040 national objectives.