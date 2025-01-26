Muscat: As part of its commitment to provide tailored banking services that foster economic progress, ahlibank has sign a strategic Master Services Agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) as one of its Primary Banking Partners. The signing ceremony, held on 19 January 2025, marked the beginning of a collaborative relationship aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing financial efficiency for one of the leading companies in Oman’s energy sector.

On behalf of ahlibank, Ms. Zaliya Al Balushi, GM – Head of Corporate Banking, signed the agreement, officially designating ahlibank as a trusted banking partner. This collaboration brings a range of services tailored to meet the specific needs of PDO. Among these offerings, ahlibank will provide a dedicated B2B platform, allowing PDO to manage banking transactions seamlessly, with a focus on efficiency and security. The platform will serve as a centralized hub for corporate payments, supplier settlements, and bulk disbursements, ensuring real-time tracking and fund reconciliation, ultimately enhancing PDO’s banking operations.

PDO is offered a comprehensive range of B2B services, facilitating seamless processing of HR-related operations and providing online, real-time access to banking data, while ensuring efficient banking experience. Furthermore, The Bank extends an array of innovated digital solutions to corporate clients, enabling direct integration of enterprise systems with the bank. These services encompass transfers, payments, credit card and cheques management.

This collaboration embodies the commitment of both organizations to leverage modern technology to achieve operational excellence and enhance efficiency in banking operations. Under this partnership, ahlibank will provide advanced, hassle-free digital banking solutions via its mobile banking app or through Internet banking.

During the signing ceremony, Ms Zaliya Al Balushi, GM – Head of Corporate Banking stated, “At ahlibank, we take pride in delivering solutions that simplify operations and add value to our clients’ businesses. Through which our partnership with Petroleum Development Oman highlights a shared commitment to creating a sustainable future and setting new benchmarks in the industry. As we take this step, we are facilitating the needs of many clienteles, satiating their banking needs, and opening new avenues for continued success.”

ahlibank’s partnership with PDO aligns seamlessly with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes economic diversification, technological advancement, and sustainable development. By supporting one of the Sultanate’s most prominent companies, ahlibank reaffirms its role as a key contributor to the country’s progress.

The collaboration is set to redefine banking services, delivering value to both organizations and contributing to Oman’s broader economic goals. ahlibank is keen to establish a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship with PDO, one characterized by innovation and a sound commitment to excellence.