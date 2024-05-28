Muscat: As exemplified by its relentless pursuit to continue to deliver excellence in all facets of its banking operations, ahlibank has recently received three distinguished accolades at the ninth edition of the New Age Banking Summit 2024; the ‘Excellence in Private Banking’ award, ‘Excellence in Corporate Banking’ award, and ‘Excellence in Digital Transformation’ award. The highly anticipated event took place on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, and witnessed the attendance of ahlibank’s senior management, alongside industry peers.

The three awards received attest to ahlibank’s robust digital framework and the sound measures it has taken to ensure excellence throughout; be it internally within the Bank, or externally towards its esteemed customers. Excelling in private and corporate banking, and digital transformation, has allowed it to harness true potential and drive holistic growth. The Bank’s intuitive approach has also enabled it to surpass industry standards, as it is strategically positioned to drive positive change within the banking industry.

Jumana Al Hashmi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, said, "We are honored to receive such prestigious awards, as we believe they are a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. This recognition underscores our ongoing journey to be our customers’ ‘Partners in Excellence’, ensuring we meet their evolving needs through cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service. And by continuously investing in technology and talent, we have created a transformative experience that fosters long-term growth in the banking sector. We assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that we will continue our momentous journey, attaining accolades that empower our leading position within the Sultanate of Oman, as we lay down the path for long-term success.”

The New Age Banking Summit equips banks with the necessary tools to envision and implement strategies that empower the digital financial ecosystem. It ensures readiness for the future, as it embraces digital transformation and pioneering product and service innovation. The awards encompass new business models, urging proactive steps to be taken by banks in how they operate today, and for the sake of the future generations to come. ahlibank has achieved true excellence, securing accolades that attest to its remarkable prowess and forward-thinking vision.

ahlibank continues its journey, anticipating greater milestones that reinforce its leading position; providing its growing customer-base with innovative banking solutions, and adding value to the nation as a trusted ‘Partner in Excellence.’