Muscat: In line with its steadfast approach to supporting various segments of society and promoting social and economic inclusion, ahlibank supported and enabled specialized training programs in project management and financial literacy, targeted at individuals with visual impairments, in partnership with Al Noor Association for the Blind. More than 100 beneficiaries have benefited from the association by providing advanced educational tools specifically designed to meet their needs, with the goal of empowering them both intellectually and professionally, and enhancing their financial independence. This reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and its efforts to empower underserved communities through impactful and sustainable development initiatives.

As part of its community engagement approach, the ahlicares team visited the association’s premises to personally deliver the educational tools and engage directly with individuals with visual impairments. The visit provided an opportunity to exchange experiences, better understand the challenges faced by beneficiaries, and reaffirm the bank’s dedication to building genuine human connections that create lasting positive impact.

The training programs aim to introduce participants to key concepts of entrepreneurship for small businesses and personal financial management, enhancing their capabilities to overcome professional challenges when provided with a supportive and enabling environment. In addition, a range of specialized educational tools were distributed, including the ‘Perkins Brailler’—a mechanical device for writing in Braille that enables visually impaired individuals to record notes and data with ease—along with specially designed Braille paper, contributing to self-learning opportunities and more effective educational experiences.

Commenting on this initiative, Jumana Al Hashmi, Assistant General Manager – Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, said: "At ahlibank, we firmly believe that individuals with visual impairments possess exceptional capabilities that deserve empowerment and support. Financial inclusion cannot be fully achieved without integrating them into developmental and educational initiatives. This initiative reflects our unwavering belief in the importance of building a society where everyone has equal opportunities to grow and learn. We are proud to be part of the journey of these inspiring individuals toward a brighter future."

This partnership continues ahlibank’s longstanding record of social initiatives represented by the ahlicares’ team. The bank has previously launched impactful programs and contributions serving various groups, including providing medical supplies and assistive devices for the elderly, organizing awareness and educational activities for children, alongside partnerships with organizations focused on community welfare and education.

This initiative reaffirms the bank’s commitment to its national and social responsibilities and reinforces the values of empowerment and inclusion. The bank strives to translate its vision through initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives and provide them with the necessary tools to build a better future.