Muscat: Showcasing its achievements in digital banking innovation, ahlibank took the lead in the digital landscape through its participation in COMEX 2025, held from 8 to 11 September. The bank showcased innovation across all its banking services and solutions, catering to the needs of both individual and corporate customers, keeping pace with the global digital revolution and supporting the national agenda for digitalization.

Throughout the exhibition, ahlibank offered unique digital experiences for individuals through interactive activities. Children also enjoyed a share of this innovation, as the bank introduced them and their parents to the ‘ahliNext’ app, the first app in the Sultanate designed to help children manage their money smartly and enhance their financial literacy. Visitors also praised the contactless payment solutions, which enabled them to make their payments easily and securely.

ahlibank excelled in delivering exceptional workshops under the theme ‘AI and Digital Excellence: Unlocking New Horizons’. The first workshop was presented to individuals, providing an in-depth session on how to empower them through digital excellence and open new horizons for their skills and opportunities. The second workshop targeted startups and SMEs, highlighting innovative strategies to enhance their operations and boost efficiency using the latest AI technologies. This landmark initiative by ahlibank reflects its ongoing efforts to share expertise and valuable insights, enrich collective knowledge, and pave the way for a promising future in artificial intelligence, while fostering innovation and enabling individuals and businesses to achieve sustainable growth with meaningful economic and social impact.

As the recipient of the ‘Best Bank for SMEs’ award for 2025, ahlibank introduced a suite of innovative digital solutions designed to simplify business management for companies. These range from ahliNet, which facilitates smooth payment transfers and cash flow management, to the ahliB2B platform, enabling companies to manage payroll and financial transactions locally and internationally while seamlessly integrating with ERP systems, and extending to the ahliRDC service, allowing checks to be submitted and processed remotely, saving both time and effort. To further support digital empowerment, the bank also targeted micro-enterprises with fewer than 10 employees, offering dedicated accounts with features that enhance their financial growth.

Entrepreneurs and government entities also expressed their appreciation for the bank’s digital corporate banking platform. The platform’s e-payment solutions provided companies with a seamless way to connect with their clients, alongside point-of-sale (POS) devices compatible with their preferred payment methods, whether bank cards, digital wallets, or contactless payments. The accompanying app delivers comprehensive insights and detailed sales reports, enabling businesses to monitor performance and make informed financial decisions. Additionally, the bank’s capabilities in digital wealth management stood out, offering smart investment solutions that provide direct access to diverse opportunities, supported by expert analysis and carefully designed wealth services characterized by transparency and security.

The ahliExpress multifunctional kiosks also made a prominent appearance at the exhibition, allowing visitors to experience 12 banking services available around the clock, supported by a personal assistant that facilitates transactions quickly and smoothly – an illustration of the digital branch era that ahlibank has deployed across the Sultanate.

Through its strong presence at COMEX 2025, ahlibank reinforced its position as a leading force in digital innovation in the Sultanate, affirming its leadership in shaping the future of the banking sector through advanced solutions that redefine the customer experience and actively contribute to advancing the national digitalization agenda, in line with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040 for a fully integrated and sustainable knowledge-based economy.