Muscat. ahlibank's robust third quarter performance for the year 2023 received a gratifying response at its recently concluded Branch Managers Meeting. Held to discuss the bank’s performance for the three months ending in September, discussed the strategies implemented to achieve this success, and new ways to enhance the customer experience.

At the meeting, Muneer Al Balushi AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, gave the welcome address, followed by a word from Head of Branches, Qais Al Hasni. The gathering highlighted key points such as branches operations, central operations, and wealth management. Branch managers highlighted their joint efforts and explored how to enhance customer experience through the Bank’s network of branches established around the country.

During the gathering, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, brought to the forefront the role played by the teams working in the branches and commended their efforts in the third quarter, saying, “Our exemplary performance will set the tone for the remainder of the year, as we expect to make good on our initiatives and plans. The vast network of ahlibank branches, helmed by our team of professionals, has recorded resounding success. Evidently, we have set the standard and enhanced presence throughout our branches. The workforce has been diligent in engaging and implementing ahlibank’s mission of exceeding customer expectations and delivering outstanding shareholder value through a suite of retail, commercial, and investment banking solutions.”

The meeting concluded with a round of awards for outstanding and top performing branches. The culmination of the several ahlibank teams’ united efforts is a success in its own right, having been active and scored several achievements throughout their remarkable careers at ahlibank.