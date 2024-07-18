Cairo: Ahli United Bank - Egypt (AUBE) announced today, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that it has formalized a strategic collaboration with USAID’s Business Egypt Program, funded by USAID and implemented by DAI.

The signing ceremony took place at AUBE’s headquarters and was attended by Ahli United Bank-Egypt and USAID’s Egypt Business program leadership team as well as AUBE’s Sustainable Finance and Sustainability team who played a pivotal role in shaping this transformative endeavor.

The cooperation letter was signed by Hany El Rifaie, Head of Sustainable Finance & Sustainability at the Ahli United Bank of Egypt, and Ms. Yomna Mustafa, Chief of Party at USAID’s Business Egypt program.

In this regard, " This landmark initiative stands as a testament to AUBE’s unwavering commitment to sustainable finance and sustainability and we extend our appreciation to USAID’s Business Egypt Program for their trust in AUBE’s capabilities and commitment to Sustainability. Together, we embark on a visionary green journey, said Hany, adding that "Through this prominent collaboration, AUBE gains access to valuable capacity-building resources and technical services related to sustainable finance and sustainability in general and developing green products for Small and Medium Enterprises; these services will be funded by USAID’s Business Egypt program, will enhance our operational efficiency and unleash new opportunities for our clients and stakeholders”.

For her part, Yomna Mustafa, Chief of Party of USAID’s Business Egypt program said; “we are delighted to formalize our partnership with Ahli United Bank (Egypt) today. This agreement signifies a crucial step towards achieving the program’s objectives of promoting sustainable financing by fostering deeper collaboration with key stakeholders. Moreover, this partnership underscores our enhanced commitment to supporting financial institutions like Ahli United Bank (Egypt). This strategic focus will expand access to finance for SMEs, directly contributing to the program’s overarching goal. We believe this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for positive change withing sustainable finance ecosystem.