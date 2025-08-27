The initiative aligns with UAE Vision 2031 and the guidance of the “Mother of the Nation” to enhance women’s financial and social empowerment.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — In a world shaped by uncertainty, the ability to respond to life’s unexpected challenges has become more critical than ever, particularly when it comes to protecting family stability and well-being. To mark Emirati Women’s Day on August 28, celebrated this year under the theme “Hand in Hand,” National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, has announced the launch of the “Ahed Program”—an emergency fund savings plan designed exclusively for Emirati women.

The initiative is aimed at helping women build a financial safety net that empowers them and their families to manage unplanned expenses, ranging from urgent healthcare needs and sudden repairs to other unforeseen financial obligations. In its first year, the program seeks to empower 10,000 Emirati women by offering practical tools and flexible savings plans reflecting National Bonds’ commitment to supporting women and reinforcing their role in family and community stability. It also aims to equip participants with the knowledge and financial skills needed to manage their resources wisely, ensuring long-term confidence and resilience in the face of challenges.

Human, Social, and Economic Dimensions

More than just a financial plan, “Ahed Program” represents a deep social and economic investment in the role of Emirati women as central pillars of the nation’s development. The initiative aligns with national efforts to promote family security and echoes the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation,” whose unwavering support has positioned the UAE as a global model for women’s empowerment.

Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds, stated: “Emirati women place their families’ wellbeing above all, striving to ensure their comfort and security first. With this in mind, we designed ‘Ahed Program’ to be more than just a savings account—it is an emergency fund that grants women reassurance and confidence, making them more prepared for any situation life may bring, while knowing their future is in their hands. This initiative is not merely about money—it is about peace of mind, protecting those we love, and building a more secure and stable future.”

Lootah added: “We invite all Emirati women to take part in this opportunity and build stronger foundations for themselves and their families. By doing so, they also contribute to embedding a national culture of saving that supports economic stability and social cohesion.”

Comprehensive Package of Benefits

“Ahed Program” offers a comprehensive set of benefits tailored to the needs of Emirati women. It includes flexible savings plans for different income levels, educational workshops on financial planning and money management, and seamless registration and monitoring via National Bonds mobile app. Participants are also eligible to enter the company’s annual rewards program, which offers AED 36 million in rewards—including more than 12,000 rewards dedicated to Emirati women each year, over 24,000 annual rewards for consistent savers, and monthly cash rewards of AED 1,000 for ten winners.

In line with its educational purpose, the program introduces participants to key financial principles such as the emergency preparedness formula, which recommends maintaining a financial reserve equal to six times monthly expenses. This formula offers women a clear, effective path to building a safety net capable of covering essential needs for half a year, ensuring security and peace of mind in the face of unexpected life events.

It is worth noting that National Bonds previously launched the successful “Tejouri Al Emarateyat” account, also designed for Emirati women, which significantly contributed to long-term financial empowerment. “Ahed Program” builds on this foundation, marking another step forward in National Bonds’ mission to provide inclusive and impactful financial solutions.

