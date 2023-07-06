The initiative provides wide-ranging financial and well-being support to Agthia’s employees

Underlines Agthia’s commitment to fostering a spirit of community support across the group

Abu Dhabi, UAE:– Agthia Group PJSC, a leading regional food and beverage company, announces the completion of the first cycle of its employee assistance initiative, under its corporate social responsibility program, “For the Better”. The initiative has substantially impacted the lives of Agthia Group employees in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey.

This transformative initiative, launched in December 2022 under its Corporate Social Responsibility program, “For the Better”, provides extensive support to employees and their families across the group, and has, over the past six months, helped a number of employees with their critical medical conditions, education, and home assistance needs.

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, said: “Agthia places the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of all group employees. This initiative demonstrates our dedication to making a positive difference in their lives, not only by providing assistance where it is most needed but also by fostering a sense of well-being and community spirit among the entire group."

Abdulla Al Marzooqi, Senior Vice-president of Human Capital at Agthia Group, said: "Agthia Group continues to proactively support our employees through its 'For the Better' initiative, with a clear commitment to prioritizing their most urgent needs, such as surgeries, paying school fees, and fulfilling aspirations such as Umrah, wedding expenses, home renovations, etc. This initiative not only assisted employees in overcoming obstacles and navigating difficult life circumstances but also brought them some happiness. We firmly believe in our commitment to enhancing the lives of our employees, and it fills us with pride to see the Agthia Group family come together to help those who are a part of it.

Following the success of this initiative, Agthia Group plans to integrate its "For the Better" initiative as a long-term component of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, underlining the group’s dedication to supporting our family of employees.

About Agthia

Agthia Group is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol “AGTHIA”. Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

The Company’s assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan. Agthia offers a world-class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high-quality and trusted food and beverage products for consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey, and the wider Middle East. More than 11,000 employees are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of various products in categories such as Consumer Business (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, Ice Crystal, VOSS, Al Ain Tomato Paste, Al Ain Trading Items); Snacking (Al Foah, Yoplait, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, BMB, Abu Auf); Proteins and Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables); and Agri-Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita).

