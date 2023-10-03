Dubai — Agrointelli, the pioneering Danish field robotics company, is excited to participate in the upcoming COP28 and showcase the company's contribution to the agricultural industry and global sustainability efforts.

In a recent interview with him, The CEO and Founder of Agrointelli, Prof. Eng. Ole Green, shared their company's mission, achievements, and commitment to environmental responsibility.

The primary focus of Agrointelli's is on the autonomous Robotti, designed to revolutionize agriculture through cutting-edge robotics and automation. With Robotti, the company aims to make precision farming more efficient and accessible for farmers globally. Mr. Ole stated, "Our primary goal is to revolutionize agriculture by providing farmers with cost-effective and user-friendly tools. Robotti is already making a difference in 16 countries, offering autonomous operation, simplicity, reliability, customization, precision, safety, and a low environmental impact. It's a game-changer and designed to enhance farming operations worldwide."

Robotti already made a significant impact in countries such as Western and Eastern Europe, Great Britain, Canada, and Australia. It offers numerous advantages, including 24/7 autonomous operation for peak efficiency, simplified maintenance, and easy access to parts to minimize downtime. Its customizable functions cater to individual farming needs, ensuring precision and reliable task execution. Safety features with task completion notifications, while its eco-friendly design minimizes soil impact and reduces the carbon footprint.

Agrointelli's participation in COP28 showcases its commitment to leading the way toward a more efficient and eco-conscious future for agriculture. The company is dedicated to driving positive change in the agricultural industry. Mr. Ole Green emphasized, "We recognize the vital role technology plays in reducing the environmental impact of farming. Our presence at COP28 allowed us to engage with the global community, share insights, and collaborate on innovative solutions for a more sustainable future."