Exciting range of stylish and advanced Geely cars and SUVs to be showcased throughout the season

Unmissable prize giveaways and unique activations at the multicultural destination

Dubai, UAE, 23rd October 2023: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, has taken the pioneering step of becoming the inaugural exclusive automotive sponsor of Global Village in Dubai. Partnering with UAE’s leading multicultural destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions for its 28th season, Geely is set to make the Global Village even more wonderful, packed with enjoyment and rewards for all visitors.

In addition to hosting a range of fun and engaging activities that will take place throughout the six-month season until April 2024, the partnership will also include prize draws with incredible gifts for the lucky winners.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO – New Ventures at Albatha Automotive, said: “As we seek to engage with our customers in new and exciting ways, we are thrilled to announce that AGMC Geely and Global Village are joining forces for the 28th season. Global Village is one of Dubai’s best-loved attractions, and this partnership fuses innovation and entertainment to offer a truly unique experience for fans of the Geely brand. We invite everyone in the UAE to visit our stand at Global Village and be part of this fantastic journey as we showcase Geely's range of cars and SUVs, boasting stylish design and advanced technologies.”

An Unmissable Line Up from Geely

Exciting Geely models set to be displayed at Global Village include the Geely Monjaro luxury SUV, Coolray compact SUV, the Geometry C advanced EV, and the Emgrand sedan, as well as an all-new sedan and SUV to be launched in Q1 of 2024.

The most advanced SUV ever to be launched by Geely, the Monjaro offers affordable luxury to drivers in the UAE. It is meticulously crafted and enhanced by industry-leading features such as the Highway Assisted Driving that actively monitors the vehicle’s surroundings and autonomously changes lanes, and 540-degree Surround View, while the powerful, yet efficient 4-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbo engine generates 175kW (235hp) and 350Nm of torque through a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission.

Geely Coolray is a B segment SUV which offers a perfect combination of design, power, technology and safety. As one of the most popular compact SUVs in the region, Coolray has been designed to deliver an all-round driving experience, and it boasts best-in-class on-board powertrain and cutting-edge technologies such as powerful Engine, BMA Architecture and L2 level ADAS functions.

The Geometry C is the fully electric car that offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles featuring industry-leading battery, motor and electric control technologies offering an extraordinarily long battery life and driving range. Finally, The Emgrand is a sedan offering a comfortable driving experience with elegant wide-body Hella flush design, skyline rhythmic taillight and world-class BMA architecture.

To find out more about the Geely range, call +971 800 43359, or visit www.geely.ae for more information.

-End-

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 40 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.3 million vehicles in 2022, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten consecutive years.