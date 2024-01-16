DUBAI, UAE – AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles for Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is set to make an appearance at the 25th edition of Intersec 2024. AGMC will showcase the latest generation of BMW Authority and Protection vehicles at the prestigious event with a range of BMW Motorrad bikes, highlighting their commitment to innovation and excellence in security.

Intersec 2024, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, marks a significant milestone as the world’s leading trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection. With over 1,000 exhibitors across 12 halls and 8 content features, the event promises to unveil cutting-edge innovations from industry frontrunners.

Taking place from January 16 to 18, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attendees can explore state-of-the-art solutions and engage with experts, government officials, and companies to discover the future of security.

AGMC’s line-up at the event includes the F 900 GS-P, R 1250 RT-P, the R 18 B Concept, and the electric BMW CE 04-P from BMW Motorrad. These models, with their unique authority and protection capabilities, offer features and specifications that cater to a wide range of needs and preferences on the road.

Thomas Pasdelou, Head of BMW Motorrad at BMW Group Middle East, said, “At BMW Motorrad, we take immense pride in our role in advancing the safety and innovation through our motorcycles. Our state-of-the-art models are designed with a blend of advanced technology and high-performance features that cater to various on-road requirements. Whether it’s the robust power of our F 900 GS-P, the all-round capabilities of our R 1250 RT-P, the raw power encapsulated in our R 18 B Concept, or the urban mobility offered by our electric BMW CE 04-P, each bike exhibits the highest standards of safety and innovation. We look forward to presenting these leading-edge vehicles to attendees at Intersec 2024 and demonstrating how BMW Motorrad bikes are excellent options for security solutions on the go.”

Muhamet Latifi, Brand Manager for BMW Motorrad at AGMC, commented: “The participation of AGMC with BMW Motorrad at Intersec 2024 signifies our dedication to delivering top-tier on-road security solutions. The BMW Motorrad models we will showcase exemplify the perfect amalgamation of power, performance and technological advancement.”

A show stealer- the F 900 GS-P is ready to take on any terrain whether asphalt or rough – its parallel twin-engine delivers maximum riding pleasure on every surface. The F 900 GS-P sets a milestone in terms of weight optimization and for vehicle design with its lightweight plastic tank. Weighing 62% less than a steel tank, it still holds a full 14.5 litres – enough fuel for whatever the requirement.

Meanwhile, the dynamic and ergonomic touring bike BMW R 1250 RT-P stands out as an all-rounder in various tasks, excelling in both police operations on the motorway and city escorts. Powered by a robust BMW ShiftCam boxer engine, it combines efficiency with exceptional performance. The R 1250 RT-P has been tailored for comfort, safety, and manoeuvrability, offering numerous equipment options adaptable to specific requirements.

Its two-cylinder, air-/liquid-cooled, four-stroke boxer engine equipped with BMW ShiftCam variable intake camshaft control delivers 100 kW (136 HP) at 7,750 rpm. It can also hit a maximum speed of 200 km/h, subject to equipment.

The BMW R 18 B Concept embodies raw power and the touring legacy of BMW Motorrad. With a typical bagger motorcycle design, this model carries the emotional essence of the R 18 family. Featuring a powerful 1802 cc boxer engine, the R 18 B promises a unique riding experience. Its stretched seat, integrated tail lights, and a 24-litre tank contribute to its characteristic streamlining.

The twin-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine delivers over 150 Nm between 2,000 to 4,000 rpm and generates 67 kW (91 hp) at 4,750 rpm.

The electric BMW CE 04-P sets new standards in urban mobility. Delivering a sporty output of 31 kW (42 hp), this scooter exhibits swift acceleration and impressive range capabilities. Its low centre of gravity ensures nimble handling, making it a perfect fit for urban traffic. Equipped with a high-voltage battery, it boasts a range of 130 kilometres, providing ample energy for day-long duty.

The bike’s drivetrain battery includes a permanently installed battery module and 40 lithium-ion battery cells, and it offers a 6.9 kW charging capacity with an optional quick charger.

