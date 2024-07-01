KUWAIT – Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, released its 2023 Sustainability Report, showing the company has made significant progress in environmental and social responsibility.

Agility’s latest sustainability report highlights the company's robust efforts in environmental stewardship, strategic infrastructure development, and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Environment

The report outlines commitments by two of Agility’s largest businesses – Menzies Aviation and Tristar – to achieve net-zero emissions. Menzies and Tristar accounted for roughly 74% of Agility’s 2023 revenue. Menzies, which provides in-plane fueling and other ground services for commercial aviation, is playing a key role in aviation industry decarbonization. It is helping to advance lower-carbon aviation by submitting its first net-zero targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and aims to convert 25% of its motorized ground support equipment (GSE) to electric power by 2025.

Fuel logistics provider Tristar, meanwhile, has expanded its investment in solar energy at its Dubai headquarters, boosting its capacity to nearly 1mWh and eliminating emissions of approximately 650 tons of CO2 annually. Tristar has commissioned the first hybrid bunker barge in the UAE.

Agility Logistics Parks demonstrated its commitment to energy efficiency, conservation and waste management in the Middle East and Africa by developing the GCC’s first “zero-carbon ready” warehouse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and West Africa’s first zero-carbon ready warehouse in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. Both facilities received EDGE Advanced “green building” certification.

People

At the Group level, Agility is making strides in promoting gender diversity. Women represent 16.7% of the company’s Board of Directors and 25.1% of its workforce, significant in traditionally male-dominated industries. Menzies, Agility’s largest business by headcount, has a workforce that is 29% female and aims to have 25% of senior leadership roles held by women by 2025, in line with the 25by2025 targets of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Agility businesses remain deeply committed to health, safety and fair labor standards. Ninety-five percent of the company’s eligible employees have completed human rights training; and 90% took part in health and safety training over the past three years. Tristar’s health and safety performance was recognized with two gold medals at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents Awards. In 2023, Menzies serviced more than 1.3 million aircraft turns, over 217 million airline passengers, and moved 2 million tonnes of cargo – all while outperforming the industry average for operational safety performance, and with an aircraft damage rate 15 times lower than the industry average.

Supply Chain Sustainability

Agility has implemented new supplier sustainability requirements that cover two-thirds of its spending on goods, services, and materials for Agility parent company and subsidiaries Agility Logistics Parks, Global Clearinghouse Systems, Metal Recycling Company, and Shipa. All new suppliers for Menzies and Tristar are screened for sustainability criteria. Starting in 2024, all new contracts must adhere to stricter sustainability standards, ensuring a greener and more responsible supply chain.

Community

Agility's community investments reached over 185,500 people in 2023. They focused largely on education, training, and support for women and young people. Agility-backed programs provided digital skills and job training to more than 93,000 women and girls. In addition, the company continues to support humanitarian aid and refugee assistance, providing critical resources and support in regions affected by crises.

Mariam Al Foudery, Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: “The targets that Agility has set at the Group level and in its business units are intended to make a tangible impact on the environment and the communities where we operate. This year's achievements, from pioneering zero-carbon ready infrastructure to advancing diversity, reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. We are proud to be leading the way in creating a cleaner, greener, safer, more diverse and responsible future.”

Menzies Aviation, Tristar and Agility Logistics Parks and Agility’s other international assets are now managed by Agility Global, a 51%-owned Agility subsidiary that began trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in May.

