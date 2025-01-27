AGF Freezers Ltd, a global manufacturer of food freezing and cooling equipment, announced the opening of its new office in Egypt. Strategically located at Arabella Plaza, Building 3 on Gamal Abdel Nasser Street in New Cairo, the new office underscores the company’s commitment to providing quality field service to its customers across Egypt.

The establishment of the Egypt office marks a significant milestone in AGF Freezers’ mission to enhance customer service and operational efficiency. With a fully operational and dedicated local engineering team, the office is equipped to provide a comprehensive offering, including same day in plant troubleshooting services, scheduled maintenance, retrofit jobs and spare parts supply.

Mr. Mourade El Hassouni, General Manager of AGF Freezers (Middle East & Africa) stated, “This new office is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers in Egypt. By establishing a local presence, we aim to deliver same day response time, seamless field support, and grow our partnerships with local industry experts. We are excited to announce our recent partnerships with Mr. Maher Makram, CEO of Star Beacon and Eng. Sherif Hafez, General Director of Kingspan Egypt.”

From independent, family-owned companies to traditional food production enterprises, customers trust AGF as their productivity partner for growth.

About AGF Freezers

Established in 2010, AGF Freezers is a global Canadian manufacturer of food freezing and cooling equipment. Utilizing Canadian engineering and design, European components and global manufacturing capabilities, AGF is committed to providing best-in-class freezing solutions to improve global food production efficiency. AGF Freezers serves international markets to meet customer demand, establishing offices in Europe, South America, China, Australasia, and the Middle East/Africa.

For more information, go to www.agffreezers.com