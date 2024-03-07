Dubai, UAE: – Alliance Global FZ LLC (AGBL), a pioneer in delivering transformative wellness solutions to the Middle East, Africa, and Levant region serving the Middle East, Africa, and Levant region, proudly announces an exclusive collaboration with Akscell nor sken, a pioneer in anti-aging skincare solutions. This strategic partnership aims to introduce Akscell nor sken's cutting-edge anti-aging cream to a wider audience across different regions.

Nor sken, developed by Akscell Pte Ltd in 2020, is renowned for its commitment to harnessing the power of nature through scientific innovation. The anti-aging cream, formulated with natural key active ingredients, has been clinically proven through rigorous "Good Clinical Practice" (GCP) trials to deliver significant improvements in skin quality and appearance. With its groundbreaking key active ingredient, Cretanon777 PI, and Cellular Rejuvenation Technology, Akscell Nor Sken aims to redefine the anti-aging skincare market.

This partnership leverages AGBL's extensive distribution network and market expertise to make Akscell Nor Sken's revolutionary anti-aging cream more accessible to consumers and healthcare providers. Together, AGBL and Akscell nor sken aim to redefine skincare standards and empower individuals to achieve timeless beauty and rejuvenation.

Lars Brittsjo, CEO of Akscell Pte Ltd, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with AGBL marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine anti-aging skincare through AGBL’s wellness line. With unwavering dedication, we are committed to providing transformative solutions that empower individuals to look and feel their best with our natural anti-aging solution."

Nassim Marie Hambouz, AGBL Group Vice President, emphasized the importance of this partnership in advancing skincare innovation, stating, "Our collaboration with Akscell Nor Sken reflects our dedication to bringing cutting-edge wellness solutions to emerging markets. We are thrilled to expand our wellness portfolio by introducing Akscell Nor Sken's anti-aging cream to consumers across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia."

The partnership between Akscell Nor Sken and AGBL represents a promising step forward in the field of anti-aging skincare and contributes to AGBL’s wellness expansion by offering consumers the access to wellness solutions that promote healthier and more youthful-looking skin.

About Akscell Nor Sken:

Established in 2020, Akscell Nor Sken is a leading anti-aging skincare brand born from the creators of renowned brands like Imedeen and Xndo. Akscell’s mission is to introduce cutting-edge anti-aging solutions formulated with natural key active ingredients. Akscell’s products rejuvenate and rebuild the skin from within, delivering clinically-proven results. As pioneers in the industry, Akscell Nor Sken is committed to setting new standards of excellence in anti-aging skincare.

About AGBL:

Alliance Global FZ LLC (AGBL) is the leading provider of innovative wellness solutions and emerging market technologies in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. With a mission to "Improve Lives through Science," AGBL is dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative technologies and solutions. By partnering with leading global healthcare companies, AGBL strives to make transformative healthcare solutions accessible to clinicians, researchers, and diagnostic users across its regions.