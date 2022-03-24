Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AG Facilities Solutions, part of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, has been recognised with the industry-coveted Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA), for raising the bar in the facilities management services sector in the ever-evolving business landscape in the UAE.

The award was given during the 28th Business Excellence Awards, hosted by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), recognising companies for high-quality performance, their willingness to adopt international frameworks, and become role models in their own fields.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarek Nizameddin, CEO of AG Facilities Solutions, said: “We are honoured to receive this award from the DET, who has always put excellence at the centre of its economic agenda for Dubai, and the UAE. This vision strongly resonates with us at AG Facilities, as we fully embrace innovation and excellence in our solutions. This award speaks to our commitment to the highest standards of facilities management, and to benchmarking our services after international best practices. I would like to commend the AG Facilities Solutions team, who continue to dedicate their time and talent to the pursuit of excellence.”

The DQAA recognition puts a spotlight on AG Facilities’ regional leadership in the field of facilities management, amid the UAE’s economic transformation.

AG Facilities also won an excellence award in the Health and Safety in Facilities Management category of the recently concluded Middle East Facilities Management Association Awards. The award was given during the MEFMA CONFEX 2022, where hundreds of industry professionals discussed the future of the sector.

Nizameddin added: “Industries are under renewed pressure to keep up with the national agenda, as well as with rapid modernisation. The facilities management space must also persevere with these changes, led by important conversations around sustainability, data and technology. We are extremely excited about sector developments, and we remain committed to keeping up with evolving trends as we continue our journey.”

AG Facilities solutions has also been shortlisted in three categories at the fourth edition of the Middle East Cleaning, Hygiene, and Facilities Awards to be held on March 24. The ceremony will gather top players in the commercial and institutional cleaning, hygiene, and soft FM industries in the region.

About Al Ghurair Investment

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. AGI is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, in order to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

