Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, took home its second MEA Finance Award in two years, winning recognition as “Most Innovative Payments Solutions Provider 2023.”

This year, AFS also took part in the day-long MEA Finance Banking Technology Summit, with Samer Soliman, AFS Chief Executive Officer speaking at the Summit's first panel discussion on Open Banking & APIs in which he discussed how Open Banking will enable innovation and highlighted the diverse benefits of AFS’s state-of-the-art Open Banking technology platform.

Commenting on the win Samer Soliman, said: “AFS is very proud to have received the "Most Innovative Payments Solutions Provider 2023" award at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards this week. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and the development of cutting-edge digital payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers in a fast-changing technological landscape. AFS remains a pioneer in the payments sector, and we have continuously invested in developing innovative solutions that streamline payment processes, enhance security, and improve the customer experience. We have also implemented industry-standard security measures, such as tokenisation and encryption, to ensure the security and privacy of our customers' payment data. We are excited about the potential that the Middle East and Africa region holds and will continue to collaborate with our partners and industry stakeholders to drive innovation and growth in the regional payment industry.”

The MEA Finance Awards recognize regional banking leaders, financial institutions, technology solutions providers and individuals for their exceptional achievement and inspirational leadership over the past year in delivering innovative products and services of the highest value to their customers. Organized by MEA Finance Magazine, these awards are one of the most anticipated and high-profile events aimed at honouring the achievements of the industry, thereby acknowledging business excellence.

Regulated by The Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

A key to the growing and continued success of the company was an executive team determined to invest in the most up-to-date, leading-edge technologies. AFS is owned by a total of 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across MEA.

Trusted by businesses across the region AFS has been recognized as the “Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider 2023" by MEA Finance, “Best Payment Solutions Provider Bahrain 2023" by International Business Magazine, “Best Payments Solutions Provider – Bahrain 2022” by MEA Finance, “Best New Payment Solutions Provider for MSME Business Bahrain 2022" by Global Business Magazine, “Leading Payments Innovator Bahrain 2022” by Global Business Outlook and “Best Payment Solution Provider Bahrain 2022” by Global Banking & Finance Review.

