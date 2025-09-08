Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - Arab Financial Services (AFS), a premier digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler across the Middle East and Africa, announced its platform has been certified to power the UAE Central Bank’s national card scheme, Jaywan. This certification enables AFS to empower its client banks and financial institutions to issue Jaywan Prepaid and Debit Cards, directly contributing to the UAE’s strategic initiative to establish a more secure and accessible payments landscape for its citizens and businesses.

“This achievement marks a decisive step in our transformative journey, reflecting the constant evolution of the payments industry. It enables us to provide our partners with the precise tools to navigate this new era of financial technology, ensuring they remain at the leading edge of innovation and can deliver a modern experience to their customers,” said Mr. Samer Soliman, AFS’s Chief Executive Officer.

The successful validation of the AFS Card Management System (CMS) reinforces AFS’s instrumental role in a payments landscape where national schemes and global networks intersect. The company remains committed to providing its partners with the cutting-edge solutions necessary to lead the regional digital transformation.

AFS Media Relations

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.