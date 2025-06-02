Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: In a significant leap forward for digital finance, Mawarid Finance, in strategic collaboration with Arab Financial Services (AFS), the leading digital payments solutions provider and fintech enabler across the Middle East and Africa, has officially launched a comprehensive digital application poised to redefine credit card issuance and management. This pioneering initiative underscores a shared commitment to accelerating digital transformation and elevating the customer experience within the financial services landscape.

The newly introduced application represents a robust smart solution, offering a fully digitized journey from initial application submission and approval to card issuance and direct, real-time management via a smartphone. This seamless process effectively eliminates the conventional necessity for branch visits or physical signatures, translating directly into considerable time savings and enhanced convenience for customers.

This pivotal launch is the direct outcome of a strategic agreement between Mawarid Finance and AFS, meticulously crafted to deliver advanced digital financial solutions. These solutions not only cater to the evolving needs of the local market but also align with prevailing global trends in financial technology. The application empowers users to instantly and securely issue credit cards, seamlessly track transactions, and manage their accounts in real-time, all fortified by state-of-the-art data protection and privacy technologies.

The official signing ceremony, marking this collaborative milestone, was attended by key leadership, including Mr. Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS, and Mr. Rashid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mawarid Finance. Both executives emphasized the profound significance of this partnership in stimulating innovation and expanding the breadth of digital services accessible within the vibrant UAE financial market.

Commenting on this transformative development, Mr. Rashid Al Qubaisi stated: "At Mawarid Finance, our core commitment revolves around delivering digital solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers’ expectations. This innovative platform is a testament to our relentless pursuit of empowering customers with secure, efficient, and exceptionally easy access to our comprehensive suite of products."

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Samer Soliman added: "This collaboration exemplifies a highly successful model of integration between established financial institutions and agile fintech companies. Together, we are meticulously crafting and delivering innovative digital experiences that not only adhere to rigorous global standards but also provide users with an intuitively seamless and highly secure financial journey."

This strategic launch is an integral component of Mawarid Finance’s broader vision to expand its customer base and introduce agile, digital-first products designed to support the diverse needs of both individual consumers and corporate entities, thereby significantly accelerating access to modern, secure, and user-centric financial services across the region.

AFS Media Relations

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Mawarid:

Mawarid Finance PJSC is an Islamic finance and investments group licensed by the UAE Central Bank. Mawarid Finance was formed in 2006 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with a paid-up capital of AED 1 billion to launch a new vision in Islamic Finance by adding more value to the industry through developing innovative Shariah compliant products for both individual and corporate customers Mawarid was founded upon and continues to believe in Innovation. We aim to be different, unique and ‘special’ in everything we do. Mawarid’s focus has also been on supporting and developing the national economy through the provision of Islamic financial products and services for small & medium enterprises, enabling them to grow and in turn fostering the growth of the economy.

Over the years, Mawarid’s strategic approach has been on emerging from an Islamic financial services company to a Conglomerate building synergy through the acquisition of complimentary and supplementary shariah compliant businesses. Today, Mawarid maintains a healthy and well diversified portfolio of investments across a wide spectrum of industry sectors and asset classes across the MENA region Mawarid Finance in its young history has collected several awards, locally and internationally, in business, gained ISO 9001:2008 certification, and is considered as a very successful brand in the UAE.