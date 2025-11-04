Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), the premier digital payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, has formalized a strategic partnership with Bahrain Polytechnic by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration is a significant initiative aimed at strengthening the synergy between the academic and financial sectors.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Samer Soliman, CEO of Arab Financial Services, and Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic in the presence of senior officials from both parties, reflecting their commitment to strengthening this strategic collaboration.

The collaboration will provide students with exceptional exposure to the fintech sector, offering opportunities for practical training, immersive field visits, and specialized lectures by industry experts. This alliance extends to joint research projects, the exchange of professional expertise, and the development of a progressive syllabus built on applied case studies. By blending education with the demands of the modern workforce, AFS and Bahrain Polytechnic will empower students through targeted sponsorship programs and joint events, preparing them to lead the next wave of financial innovation.

Mr. Samer Soliman, CEO of Arab Financial Services, added: “We believe the next wave of financial innovation will be born in the classroom and perfected in the field. This collaboration is more than just a strategic alignment; it is an active effort to accelerate the development of homegrown fintech leaders, cementing Bahrain's position as a regional hub built on technical expertise and future-ready talent.”

Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, stated: “This partnership represents an important strategic step towards aligning higher education with the actual demands of the financial sector. We are committed to equipping our students with the skills and experience they need to become future leaders, and we are pleased to collaborate with Arab Financial Services to support this vision through training opportunities and joint research. The integration of academia and industry enhances our graduates’ ability to compete and excel in the job market.”

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Bahrain Polytechnic:

Bahrain Polytechnic has been established by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa by Royal Decree No.65 for the year 2008 to address the need for a skilled Bahraini labor force aimed at supporting economic growth and diversification. Bahrain Polytechnic delivers applied, professional and technical qualifications. Bahrain Polytechnic graduates will be work-ready; they will be confident and competent, aware of what is expected of them in the professional world and be able to perform to their full potential.

