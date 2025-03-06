The partnership with UNHCR, will provide support to displaced people and families from Syria, Yemen, Bangladesh, Sudan, Afghanistan and beyond

Adyen will match all consumer donations made through 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is partnering with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to facilitate seamless donations at checkout in the UAE through its Adyen Giving feature. Leading businesses Alshaya Group, Al Mana Fashion Group Sports Division, and CAFU will be the first in the country to offer this initiative, enabling customers at select stores to effortlessly donate at checkout in support of UNHCR’s efforts to provide displaced families with safe shelter, meals, medical aid and more.

Adyen Giving was established in 2020 and allows businesses around the globe to integrate charitable donations into their payment process. As part of its broader social impact strategy, Adyen will cover all associated costs, including scheme and interchange fees, ensuring that 100% of donations reach UNHCR. Additionally, Adyen will match every donation made at participating stores throughout 2025, further amplifying the impact of each contribution.

“Ramadan is a time of generosity and reflection, and we are excited to introduce Adyen Giving in the UAE to support UNHCR’s vital work,” said Daumantas Grigaravicius, Head of Middle East at Adyen. “With 2025 declared as the ‘Year of Community’ in the UAE, this collaboration with Alshaya Group, Al Mana Fashion Group Sports Division, and CAFU makes it easier for people to give back while they shop, or when they order car services on the go. This will help strengthen community bonds and foster a culture of compassion.”

The donation feature will be available at selected stores across the UAE, including Shake Shack under Alshaya Group, and GO Sport under Al Mana Fashion Group Sports Division. Additionally, customers paying directly on CAFU’s payment terminals will have the option to donate, with the feature soon expanding to CAFU’s app for all users. To contribute to UNHCR’s initiatives supporting communities, customers simply need to select the donation option at checkout.

Rami Shishan, Head of Partnerships at UNHCR UAE, said: “This partnership with Adyen during Ramadan enables shoppers in the UAE to make a real difference in the lives of men, women and children who have been forced to flee violence, conflict and persecution. With every donation at checkout, customers are contributing to essential relief efforts, and with Adyen matching each contribution, the impact is doubled.”

UNHCR has been a long-standing partner of Adyen Giving, helping to direct donations to critical humanitarian efforts worldwide. To learn more about UNHCR’s efforts, visit: https://www.unhcr.org/what-we-do

For more information about Adyen Giving, visit: https://www.adyen.com/en_AE/giving

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company’s website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Raneem Abudaqqa

Nawras Communications

E: Raneem@nawrascommunications.com