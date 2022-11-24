Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has launched its rebranded ADX ETF market pursuant to the introduction of an ETF tracking the FADX 15 – the exchange’s benchmark index launched in March 2022 – which listed today.

The launch of ADX’s rebranded ETF platform was marked with a bell-ringing ceremony, coinciding with the listing of Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF (CHADX15) onto the ETF market, representing the eighth listed ETF on ADX. The CHADX15 will mimic the performance and track shares of the companies that make up the composition of the FADX 15 index providing various possibilities for investors seeking access to an investment opportunity targeting long-term and high growth across a diversified basket of ADX stocks.

The rebranded ETF platform will continue to provide investors with enhanced liquidity and solidifies ADX’s ability to innovate and provide world-class investment trading strategies across a diversified set of investment vehicles. Trading in ETFs continues to rise and is supported by ADX’s best in class market infrastructure and strategy to continually innovate, enhance and expand its investment offering.

With total traded value surpassing AED 1.5 billion, ADX’s ETF market represents the most liquid and active in the MENA region, offering investors a wide range of investment options, including Sharia-compliant and geographically diversified funds. ADX has witnessed strong year-to-date growth in the ETF market’s trading activity with around 12,500 trades of 243 million units, cementing its position as the premier destination and hub for ETFs regionally as ADX continues to look further afield with plans to list ETFs from global issuers.

Commenting on the announcement, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “Our ability to innovate and introduce an increasingly diversified set of investment opportunities continues to set us apart as a leading regional exchange. Similarly, the recent trading activity on the platform and the introduction of the CHADX15 cements ADX’s position as the regional hub and home for ETFs. Through the execution of our strategy, we will continue to grow our diversified pipeline of investment products, enhance market efficiency and drive sustainable growth.”

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance, and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

Media Contacts

ADX

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Senior Manager of Corporate Communication & Digital Marketing, ADX

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae

Mahmoud Kassem

Associate, Brunswick Group

Email: mkassem@brunswickgroup.com