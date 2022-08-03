ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has signed a new data-sharing partnership with TradingView, a leading financial information portal based in the US, to help attract a new generation of global traders and investors to the exchange.

As part of the agreement, ADX market data is now live on TradingView’s platform and accessible by a large base of local, regional and international investors who are also TradingView users.

TradingView delivers financial intelligence and state-of-the-art tools for traders to make informed decisions and profitable trading decisions. It has a growing base of social traders, with around 30 million users and over one million paid subscribers around the world. TradingView is active in more than 18 languages.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADX commented: “We are delighted to partner with TradingView to make ADX data accessible through new channels to even more people. The agreement is part of our ‘ADX One’ strategy of investing in transformation to ensure a seamless connection between investors and companies in a vibrant marketplace. Our goal is to continue significantly increasing market capitalization, enhancing liquidity, and diversifying our investor base.”

Denis Globa, CEO, TradingView, said: “As the second-largest exchange in the Middle East, ADX is an exchange on the move. This agreement enables us to push ADX market information to an even wider audience and increase its visibility in the global trading community, leveraging TradingView’s unmatched reach and engagement with retail investors.”

ADX has recently rolled out several new initiatives to attract new investors and boost market liquidity, including the introduction of a derivatives market in the fourth quarter of 2021, a new benchmark FADX 15 Index in March following an agreement with FTSE Russell to develop co-branded indices, and FADX 15 futures contracts in June2022, as the first index futures on the exchange’s derivatives platform.