ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has introduced a new way for investors to update their bank account details and personal information remotely in less than 60 seconds, using the feature of direct linking with the concerned authority.

This move is in line with the exchange’s commitment to become more costumer centric by enhancing its digital infrastructure, encouraging greater market participation, and guaranteeing data accuracy.

ADX formed strategic agreements with relevant authorities and has introduced this new feature on the exchange’s digital platform Sahmi. The new feature allows investors to leverage the UAE Pass without having to obtain bank documentation to update their information.

The platform update is part of the overall integration process with other government entities and follows several actions the exchange has taken over the past year to improve access, including extending trading opening hours and reducing trading commissions.

Sahmi is digital platform integrated with UAE Pass. It allows investors to follow the performance of securities and further benefit from its wide range of services, available to investors 24/7.

The digital platform also allows investors to obtain:

A National Investor Number (NIN) in less than one minute

Securities statements and various types of documents such as balance reports, trading and deposited shares.

Transferring family shares

Clearing broker transfers

Receiving dividend reports

Self-registration and voting at the annual general assembly meetings

The new Sahmi upgrade is part of ADX’s wider strategy to expand digital capabilities by investing in the best-in-class technologies that will ensure a seamless connection between investors and companies, using easy and accessible services, to enhance market liquidity.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

