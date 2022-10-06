ABU DHABI, UAE: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has introduced five more single stock futures in a further step to develop its derivatives market.

Starting from October 6th, stock futures on Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Fertiglobe, Borouge and AD Ports, will be available for trading on the ADX Derivatives market. The addition of new contracts has doubled the total number of derivative products on ADX to 10 in less than a year. Furthermore, market participants will be able to trade on leverage and hedge their equity exposure using these contracts.

The derivatives market was introduced in November 2021 to provide investors and traders with access to two-way market exposure, while providing for hedging and leveraging capabilities. The market launched with trading in the single stock futures of Etisalat, First Abu Dhabi Bank, International Holding Company, ADNOC Distribution and Aldar Properties. This was followed in June 2022 by the launch of futures contracts on the FTSE ADX 15 (FADX 15) Index.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange commented: “The expansion of products on the derivatives market is important for the development of ADX as a vibrant trading hub for both investors and issuers. ADX is committed to broaden its range of offerings to meet the demands of its expanding investor base.”

The ADX derivatives market has rapidly become one of the most active in the region due to a blend of strong partnerships and world class infrastructure. ADX sealed an agreement with Nasdaq in September 2021 to put in place marketplace technology solutions for the derivatives market, including matching, real-time clearing, and settlement technology. The launch of the derivatives market was also accompanied by the introduction of Central Counterparty Clearing (CCP) to promote clearing efficiency, stability, and confidence in the market. In addition, market makers have provided liquidity, facilitating an efficient and orderly market.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

