Cairo: ALEXBANK, part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group- within the International Banks Division- released its eighth Sustainability Report for 2024, reaffirming its commitment to embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its core strategy and operations. This comes in line with the Intesa Sanpaolo Group’s (ISP) elevated sustainability vision and adheres to the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Sustainable Finance Binding Framework.

Themed “Advancing ESG for an Illuminated Tomorrow,” the report highlights the Bank’s continued efforts to drive value through ESG performance. It aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards 2021, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB), and the United Nations Global Compact Principles (UNGC).

In this context, Mr. Paolo Vivona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ALEXBANK, emphasized: “The eighth Sustainability Report for 2024 showcases our steadfast commitment to implementing the ESG framework and advancing sustainable finance in line with the ISP Group’s strategy. Through our initiatives in 2024, we successfully boosted our sustainable lending portfolio by 30% year-over-year, reaching EGP 1.74 billion, according to the CBE Sustainable Finance Classification. This reflects our dedication to supporting Egypt’s transition to a more inclusive economy.”

ALEXBANK has significantly increased its sustainable financing efforts, with environmental lending rising by 43.57% to EGP 1.127 billion and social lending growing by 8% to EGP 617 million, alongside other notable accomplishments in the financial inclusion realm.

As a trusted financial partner in the Egyptian market, ALEXBANK is committed to driving transformation through advanced sustainable finance solutions that support a green and viable economy aligned with the national developmental priorities.

For more information on our ESG advancements, check ALEXBANK’s eighth Sustainability Report for 2024: Link