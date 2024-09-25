Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Advanced Watertek, a leading water treatment original equipment manufacturer (OEM), made a significant impact throughout the Marine & Offshore Qatar (MOQ) event held last 9th and 10th September 2024, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Doha.

During the two-day event, Advanced Watertek's stand captivated visitors with an actual and functional “Water Maker” (aka Seawater Reverse Osmosis) system on display, showcasing the company's 40-year expertise. This interactive display generated significant buzz among attendees, leading to numerous meetings with the Advanced Watertek sales team led by Melvin Eldin (Regional Sales Manager-Offshore), along with his team including Deepak Machado (Sales Manager-Aftermarket), and Nawfal Hussain (Key Accounts Engineer).

On the 2nd Day of the event, Melvin Eldin delivered a comprehensive presentation titled “Connecting the Dots in SDGs for Water”. His insights delved into the specific challenges faced by the offshore industry, including “Good health & well-being”, “Clean Water & Sanitation” & “Life below water”.

"The offshore industry's reliance on single-use plastic PET bottles contributes significantly to marine pollution and poses risks to both marine ecosystems and human health. Research indicates that a single 33cl PET bottle can generate approximately 0.431 kg carbon footprint, contributing to climate change and ocean acidification.

Additionally, microplastics released from these bottles can enter the marine food chain, potentially affecting marine organisms and ultimately human health. By transitioning to sustainable alternatives and implementing effective waste management strategies, the offshore industry can play a vital role in mitigating the negative impacts of plastic pollution and promoting a more sustainable future” Melvin explained, underscoring the company's commitment to environmentally responsible water management.

Cognizant of the pivotal role sustainable water management played in the industry, Melvin implored stakeholders to join in embracing these eco-conscious practices in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for a brighter, more sustainable future.

Advanced Watertek has been serving the Offshore industry for decades with durable Water Makers and customised water treatment solutions. Melvin added “Industry knowledge gained over the years gives us the edge to build systems that tackle unique challenges faced by the offshore industry”.

About Advanced Watertek

A leading membrane-based water and wastewater treatment company since 1984, Advanced Watertek offers safe, reliable, and cost-effective solutions across various industries. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with offices in UAE and Oman. The company meets International Quality and Safety Standards (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001) and ICV Quality Certifications from national oil companies.

Advanced Watertek has also played a significant role in the GCC's Offshore Oil & Gas industry as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), manufacturing, supplying, and commissioning numerous RO water makers for Jack Up Drilling Rigs & Accommodation Barges. Their solutions include design, engineering, supply, and maintenance of Water Makers, RO Systems, UV Filtration, and more.

Discover more at https://www.advancedwatertek.com

