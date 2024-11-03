Dubai, UAE – Advanced Watertek, a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of water and wastewater treatment solutions, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its participation as an exhibitor in the Offshore and Marine Exhibition (OJME) 2024. The company's stand captured the attention from industry experts and colleagues throughout the two-day event, held on October 16th and 17th at the Mazli Ballroom of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

One of the highlights of Advanced Watertek's presence at OJME was the insightful presentation delivered by Nawfal Hussain, the company's Key Accounts Engineer on the 2nd day, 17 October. His talk on Floating Desalination: The Key to Offshore Sustainability provided valuable insights into opportunities and sustainable practises for water management in the offshore industry.

"Our presentation on sustainability at OJME 2024 was designed to provide a comprehensive overview of floating desalination systems," shared Nawfal Hussain.

"We delved into the importance of offshore desalination, cost-effective benefits, environmental and economical impact, future outlook in GCC for Floating Desalination Plants. The presentation offered participants a deeper understanding of the underlying principles and processes involved in seawater desalination including design, operation and performance characteristics. By showcasing the specific benefits and advantages of floating desalination in these contexts, we aimed to demonstrate the technology's versatility and adaptability to various environmental and operational challenges."

Advanced Watertek's exhibition stand showcased a functional RO system, a testament to the company's 40year expertise in providing reliable and efficient water treatment solutions for the offshore industry. Visitors had the opportunity to witness firsthand the system's capabilities and learn how it can address the unique challenges faced by offshore operations.

As the offshore industry continues to evolve, Advanced Watertek's commitment to innovation and sustainability positions the company as a leading force in shaping a more sustainable future for offshore operations.

Throughout the two-day exhibition, representatives from national oil operators, shipyards, offshore service providers, and the public sector met with Advanced Watertek’s Sales, Marketing, Projects, Engineering, and After-sales teams. These interactions highlighted the company's commitment to providing tailored solutions across desalination and water treatment, positioning Advanced Watertek as a forward-thinking leader in sustainable offshore operations.

About Advanced Watertek

A leading membrane-based water and wastewater treatment company since 1984, Advanced Watertek offers safe, reliable, and cost-effective solutions across various industries. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with offices in UAE and Oman. The company meets International Quality and Safety Standards (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001) and ICV Quality Certifications from national oil companies.

Advanced Watertek has also played a significant role in the GCC's Offshore Oil & Gas industry as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), manufacturing, supplying, and commissioning numerous RO water makers for Jack Up Drilling Rigs & Accommodation Barges. Their solutions include design, engineering, supply, and maintenance of Water Makers, RO Systems, UV Filtration, and more.

