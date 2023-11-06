For over two decades, Advanced Media Trading, familiarly known as AMT, has been supporting its wide spectrum of creative consumers, entrepreneurs, and professionals. As the largest distributor of professional video, photo, broadcast and cinema equipment and accessories in the Middle East and North Africa, AMT has earned its reputation as a powerhouse in the industry.

AMT is an added value reseller whose highest priorityis identifying and adapting the latest technological trends and recognizing how these developments can benefit stakeholders. These objectives are not solely focused on pursuing profit but rather directed towards finding and offering solutions that encourage and contribute to future advancements in media.

AMT has expanded regionally with an official branch in Riyadh and a service center in Cairo. But the expansion is more than just physical, it is also about appealing to a new audience. “We’re grateful to our loyal customers for supporting us since we founded the company in 2002, and we know our success must be shared with the whole community. Simultaneously, I believe that we must focus our resources now to attract and empower the next generation of creatives at large. We want to align our values and energy to really focus on tomorrow,” explains Kaveh Farnam, co-founder of Advanced Media.

In 2021, AMT founded a department of corporate social responsibility (CSR) with a mandate to pay it forward, build lasting partnerships, and serve as an example for small and medium enterprises towards realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since its inception, the CSR department has facilitated Advanced Media’s joining of the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA) as the first SME with series of strategical and important partnerships such as waste management services and green logistical companies. Additionally, AMT partnered with the SAE Institute in Dubai to empower aspiring filmmakers with financial support.

These new initiatives and activations are the cornerstone new mission statements and visions of tomorrow. For instance, AMT launched CINESchool, an exclusive three-day event curated specifically for students pursuing a degree in filmmaking in collaboration with Prague Film School. “We have huge plans for the future but a dream that we both share is founding an Advanced Media academy that offers a range of workshops and seminars. This is the reason why we started the concept of Cineschool and launched Cineseason in Saudi Arabia, our first workshop series fully conducted in Arabic,” added Alaa Al Rantisi, co-founder.

Organizing and hosting training workshops and community events that educate and inform is an exceptional feature that set AMT apart in the industry. Most notable of the events is the biannual digital cinema community event. After inaugurating a remarkably successful edition in commemoration of the company’s 20th anniversary in March 2022, AMT will be returning on the 11, 12, 13 of January 2024 with CINETomorrow, an interactive platform covering topics such as future of digital cinema and cinematography, virtual production, and sustainable production practices.