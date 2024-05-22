Advanced Media Trading (AMT), the leading distributor of professional video, photo, cinema and broadcast equipment and accessories in the MENA region, has partnered with Pixotope, the leading software platform for end-to-end real time virtual production solutions. The key highlight of this strategic collaboration is Pixotope’s participation at CABSAT 2024.

Pixotope has an active presence in the Advanced Media’s CABSAT booth showing their latest virtual production technology solutions. Advanced Media built an XR production of 1950’s New York, powered by Pixotope Graphics XR, industry standard Pixotope Graphics AR systems, both using EPIC’s Unreal Engine, as well as Pixotope Vision tracking combined with XD Motions’ ARCAM 20 and I.O. BOT.

Pixotope is at the forefront of democratizing virtual production and empowering content creators with accessible solutions for boundary-pushing immersive storytelling. Having been proven on the most demanding live productions in the world, Pixotope offers media content owners and producers a reliable and sustainable end to end Virtual Production Platform on which to build their media business. Pixotope uniquely allows media creators to tell stories with the visual impact of high-end feature films, combined with the connected and scalable nature of online content and the immersive and social experience of video games.

David Dowling, Chief Revenue Officer at Pixotope, commented, “We're thrilled to join forces with Advanced Media Trading to bring our broadcast solutions to the MENA region. This partnership highlights the growing demand for virtual production technology in this dynamic market. By equipping local creators and broadcasters with our virtual production platform, we hope to inspire a new wave of projects that embrace the possibilities of this transformative technology.”

Alaa Al Rantisi, Co-Founder and Managing Director at AMT, stated, “Advanced Media has always positioned itself as a pioneer in understanding and responding to market demands and of course it is very exciting to be partnering with Pixotope to explore and showcase the latest in virtual production. We are looking forward to the new opportunities we can both create in the local creative market as a reseller and collaborator.”

This partnership is aligned with Pixotope’s mission to to promote accessibility, ease of use, and customer success in Virtual Production for all media creators, with global 24/7 operations and a direct presence on four continents.