Cairo: - ADVA, the first online service installment platform in Egypt, has announced the launch of its premium programs that provide customers with access to funds of up to EGP one million. The programs, which serve approximately 85% of the target audience, provide customers with various services, topped by healthcare, education and finishing through the installment feature.

“ADVA uniquely facilitates lending to a broad category of the society, including - but not limited to-those who earn basic and supplementary incomes, retirees and self-employed individuals, through financing their essential needs, in a way that helps improve the quality of their lives. Our Service help maintain financial stability for customers through cash management,” Rania Gaafar, ADVA CEO, said. “We pride ourselves on offering installments of core services for about 50 percent of its customers in less than 30 minutes.”

Gaafar estimated ADVA’s business volume at EGP 100 million in 2021. “For this year, we expect it to reach four times higher than that achieved last year,” she noted, elaborating “Through our large number of premium service providers and modern technological methods, we assist customers to get the funding needed in a simple, easy way.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed El-Alfi, Founder and Chairman of Sawari Ventures, said "Sawari Ventures mainly focuses on financing start-ups that have already started and proved success, while seeking additional capital to expand their scope of operation," he said. "We invested a six-digit figure in US dollars as seed fund in ADVA, considering it a genuine opportunity for collaboration between startups and major financial institutions. This will yield a significant leap with respect to fintech, as a key part of the government's plan towards digital transformation and financial inclusion."

Through its portfolio, ADVA focuses on expanding its portfolio through a new package of installment services that include wedding parties, car maintenance, insurance and travel, in order to fulfill the needs of its customers.

About ADVA:

Founded in 2020, ADVA became the first online platform that offers service installment in Egypt. With around 60 employees working under its umbrella, ADVA works primarily to finance the essential needs in order to provide a better life for all. The platform funds basic services, on top of which is education, healthcare and finishing, through providing the required credit limit in no time, using an advanced scoring engine. It also helps maintain financial stability through cash management.