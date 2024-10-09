UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has advanced 60 places in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, securing the 191st position globally, placing it among the top 200 universities on the global stage. ADU has marked its position as a leading university out of 2,092 higher education institutions, in recognition of its academic excellence and commitment to research.

In this year's rankings, ADU achieved remarkable success in the ‘International Outlook’ pillar, ranking 13th globally. The university scored 100 points in both ‘International Staff’ and ‘International Students’, reinforcing its commitment to global collaboration and campus diversity. The recognition in this area further cements its position as a regional academic hub for international talent.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “Being ranked among the top 200 global universities is a testament to our dedication to educational excellence. This prestigious recognition enhances the value of the university’s degree and reaffirms that our students graduate with globally recognized, high-quality qualifications. At ADU, we also remain committed to adapting to the latest academic innovation, ensuring our graduates are well-prepared to thrive in an ever-evolving world. The THE World University Rankings 2025 reflects ADU’s vision to boost academic research and innovation while contributing to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and beyond.”

Professor Aouad added: “We extend our gratitude for the Ministry of Education for its strategic vision, which has been instrumental in achieving this ranking. We also appreciate the rigorous program accreditation and review led by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) as well as the invaluable contributions of key academic authorities, including the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Additionally, we acknowledge the vital role of our industry partners in fostering a high-quality learning environment that ensures our students are well-prepared for future success.”

In research and innovation, ADU saw significant growth in the ‘Research Environment’ pillar climbing 203 places to rank 268th globally, in addition to rising 79 places in the teaching pillar, ranking 203rd globally. Furthermore, the university has progressed across 12 metrics, including ‘Research Productivity,’ ‘Research Reputation,’ and ‘Research Excellence’, highlighting its ongoing efforts to foster a robust research environment that contributes to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and global developments.

ADU also improved its ranking in the ‘Research Quality’ pillar by 20 places, ranking 172nd globally, reflecting the increasing recognition of the university’s research quality by the global academic community, and solidifying its growing impact as a hub for innovation and advanced research.

Recently, ADU’s College of Business was re-accredited by the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), in addition to ranking as the number one business school in the UAE and Arab region and 101-125 globally according to Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 by Subjects.

To know more about Abu Dhabi University’s programs, please visit https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder