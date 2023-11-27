Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, ADU will host the ‘International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures (ICASF 2023),’

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and the directives of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) launched an integrated system of academic and community initiatives, aimed at fulfilling the UAE’s directions and vision to host the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) Climate Change Conference.

These initiatives are launched and organized in collaboration with ADU’s strategic partners in the UAE and the support of its students and faculty members. The main aim of these initiatives is to promote sustainability awareness, address environmental concerns, and develop procedures for conserving natural resources and wildlife.

ADU collaborates with prestigious environmental organizations annually to develop and implement effective solutions for environmental challenges, aligning with the UAE's climate change strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions while adhering to international best practices.

Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of ADU, stressed that over the past 20 years, ADU has dedicated its efforts to protecting the environment and shaping the future of climate action. In line with its commitment, the University has launched several academic programs to equip its students and prepare them to excel in environmental and sustainability work. Additionally, ADU has employed expert faculty members and researchers to actively engage the community in fostering awareness and understanding in the environmental field.

These programs include ADU’s certified program titled ‘COP28 Ready: Leading the Way to Sustainability,’ which is taking place throughout the month of November. The program is open to high school and undergraduate university students and aims to enhance student’s knowledge and provide them with the necessary tools to understand and embrace several aspects of sustainability, including green jobs, COP28, and many more.

Additionally, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, ADU will host the ‘International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures (ICASF 2023), which will take place between December 5th and 6th, 2023, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, Dubai. The conference will run in parallel with several workshops and sessions that will delve into sustainability related topics.

ADU is also participating in the 18th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Youth (COY18). During the conference, Professor Sherin Farouk, Associate Provost for Academic Projects and Head of the Sustainability Club at ADU, will present a session titled 'Sustainable Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Sustainable Management Practices' on November 27th, 2023, at Expo City, Dubai. Additionally, Sven Ivak, a student from ADU's College of Engineering, will participate in the conference for his outstanding contributions to addressing climate change.

Lastly, ADU has introduced a certificate for professional development in the field of sustainability titled ‘Professional Certificate to Empower Teachers for Sustainable Learning,’ which is starting during November 2023. This certificate program includes four sessions designed to equip school principals and educational leaders with the knowledge and tools required to lead their schools toward a sustainable future.

Dr. Ali explained that ADU is honored to be part of the Universities Climate Network (UCN), which includes universities and higher education institutions in the UAE that will work together to drive engagement among youth and academia in the lead up to COP28.

Along with COP28, several faculty and researchers at the University have submitted research proposals to the Green Education Center, with the aim of strengthening the educational sector’s capacity to effectively respond to environmental crises.

In line with ADU’s commitment to advancing sustainability research, faculty members and researchers at the University have made significant contributions by publishing a great number of research papers in many prestigious international journals which were presented at international conferences.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

As a young institution, ADU marks 20-years of academic excellence through its ongoing contribution to the academic sector in the UAE and across the globe. Furthermore, ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

