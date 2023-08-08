Abu Dhabi, UAE: Building on its track record of significant achievements, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has been endorsed as a recommended university for nine bachelor majors by the esteemed National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance (NBAQ) in Kuwait. The key milestone reflects ADU's commitment to delivering innovative learning and a competitive academic experience that will support Kuwaiti students in pursuing their academic endeavors at a world-class institution.

The nine approved bachelor majors include business administration, civil engineering, information technology and computer engineering as well as electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, architecture, and public health.

This recognition is a testament to ADU's dedication in maintaining the highest standards of academic quality and emphasizes its commitment to meeting the diverse educational needs of regional and international students. With this recognition, Kuwaiti students can now apply to study at ADU and benefit from the excellent educational opportunities provided by one of the UAE's leading universities.

The recognition aligns with the UAE Government’s National Agenda, which aims to offer internationally accredited academic programs and scientific research opportunities that cultivate innovation and creative thinking among its community and students. Moreover, by providing unparalleled educational opportunities for students worldwide, the Emirates solidifies its position as a hub for academic and cultural exchange.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to receive recognition from the prestigious National Bureau for Academic Accreditation in Kuwait, endorsing us as a recommended university for their students. This achievement coincides with our recent accomplishment of ranking the top university for the teaching pillar in the UAE, according to the Higher Education Rankings (THE). In addition to ranking 2nd best university for teaching in the region, as per the THE Young University Rankings. These achievements support in establishing ADU as a university of choice for many students in the region.”

Professor Aouad added: “Higher education in the UAE is renowned for its quality thanks to the ongoing empowerment we continue to receive from the UAE’s wise leadership and unwavering dedication of our faculty, and staff members, who consistently uphold excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement. We at ADU are devoted to creating a supportive and intellectually stimulating environment that results in a thriving academic community that empowers students from different cultures and regions to excel in their future careers.”

As a young university, ADU has received several recognitions from national and international entities, including the UAE Ministry of Education and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). With a finger on the pulse of tomorrow’s market needs, ADU equips students with the tools and resources they need to become influential leaders of the future.

For more information about ADU, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/home

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com