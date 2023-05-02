The Competition received over 160 submissions of art pieces by students from determination centers and schools across the UAE

3rd Autism Spectrum Disorder Symposium organized in celebration of the month

UAE, Abu Dhabi: In line with its ongoing efforts to raise awareness on autism and as part of its corporate social responsibility, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) honored the winners of the seventh ‘Arts for Autism’ Competition organized by ADU’s College of Arts and Sciences (CAS). The competition was held in collaboration with the Emirates Autism Society (EAS) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF).

In its seventh edition, the competition received over 160 art pieces from students from determination centers and schools across the UAE. The competition had no specific theme as part of the University’s keenness to empower students to unleash their creativity and showcase their awe-inspiring artworks and talent.

Following its yearly custom, ADU’s campus was illuminated in blue in honor of Autism Awareness Month. In addition, ADU students participated in a series of initiatives aimed at raising awareness about autism disorder, including the third Autism Spectrum Disorder Symposium which was organized by ADU and attracted over 230 attendees.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “The world we live in today is undergoing unprecedented challenges and changes and we must ensure that no one is left behind. As educators, our success lies in our ability to make sure that all community subsets are empowered to express themselves and the ‘Arts for Autism’ Competition comes to echo our commitment to our values of diversity and innovation. At ADU, we trust that art can significantly improve the quality of life of people with autism spectrum disorder, facilitate experiential-based learning and instill life-long skills.”

Professor Ghassan Aouad added: “We were enthralled by the dazzling art pieces crafted by the students and we would like to thank them for the heartfelt artwork they showed us. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Education, the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation and the Emirates Autism Society for their efforts in making this event a success.”

Huda Ibrahim Al-Khamis, the founder of Abu Dhabi Culture and Arts Group, expressed her pleasure in the ongoing partnership with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) in organizing the seventh annual drawing competition for individuals with autism. Ms. Huda said: “This partnership plays a significant role in reflecting social responsibility and development, demonstrating joint efforts to serve individuals with autism, promote their integration into society and establish a supportive environment for them. These efforts align with our sustainable program, “Culture of Determination: Together for Integration”, which includes a wide range of artistic, educational, and community events.”

In this edition, students from Dubai Autism Center, Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Madar International School Rashid Center for People of Determination, Mayoor Private School Abu Dhabi and Maplewood Canadian International School. In addition to Masarat Center for Development and Empowerment, Al Ain Center for Care and Rehabilitation, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (all campuses) and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (all campuses) also participated in the competition.

The competition concluded with two groups of winners representing two categories: six to 11 years old and 12 to 25 years old.

In the six to 11 years old category, the first place went to Khalil Amr Ibrahim Barakat from Dubai Autism Center and Srishti Sarkar from Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities and while the second place went to Amira Al Ronas Al Derai from Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination - Al-Qua Center for Care and Rehabilitation. In addition, the third place went to Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil Al Hosani from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services - Khorfakkan Branch.

In the 12 to 25 years category, the first place went to Ghena Qudaih from Maplewood Canadian International School and the second place went to Shaima Aladdin Abdullah from Masarat Center for Development and Empowerment. Lastly, the third place went to Mohammed Khalid Al Shamsi from Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination - Al Ain Autism Center. Furthermore, several artworks received the jury selection award.

