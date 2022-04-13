Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Professor Barry O’Mahony, Dean of Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Business (CoB) received the esteemed ‘Dean of the Year Award’ as part of the 2022 Beta Gamma Sigma Awards (BGS). BGS is the international honor society of the Association of Advanced Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Nominated by the Abu Dhabi University Beta Gamma Sigma chapter, Professor O’Mahony was recognized from a pool of over 615 Deans from leading universities in 38 countries.



Professor Barry O’Mahony was awarded the ‘Dean of the Year Award’ in recognition of his commitment to providing students with an exemplary educational journey and continuous support in building a world-class curriculum.



The Beta Gamma Sigma Dean of the Year Award is a merit recognition awarded to one outstanding Dean who both made significant contributions to the success of their Chapter and supported the Beta Gamma Sigma mission throughout the academic year. Dean of the Year Award recipients have demonstrated extraordinary chapter leadership and have exemplified the highest honor and integrity, in line with the values of Beta Gamma Sigma.



Professor Barry O’Mahony, Dean of the College of Business (CoB), said: “It’s a great honor to receive this prestigious international award. The award recognizes our continuous commitment to our students and acknowledges Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business as one of the leading business schools, not only in the United Arab Emirates and the region, but also internationally. The award adds to our outstanding international accreditations including EQUIS and AACSB, which place us in the 1% of business schools worldwide. These accreditations ensure that our curriculum, which is also informed by local and international business leaders, is cutting edge and prepares our students to excel in the job market.”



The Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, Professor Waqar Ahmad, congratulated Professor O’Mahony on this prestigious accolade: ‘Professor O’Mahony’s award recognizes the tremendous achievements of our students and faculty. Professor Barry is an exceptional leader, leading with some style, one of the most highly respected colleges of business in the region. On behalf of the University’s students, faculty and staff, I congratulate Professor Barry and look forward to the College of Business continuing to prosper under his leadership.’



The College of Business (CoB) offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs geared toward building and enhancing its students' business, management, and leadership careers. The College also provides students with the opportunity for exchange programs with the Queensland University of Technology and Monash University in Australia. Additionally, the College offers short-term study abroad programs in France, the UK, South Korea, Brazil, and Ireland.



Before joining Abu Dhabi University in 2020, Professor Barry O’Mahony served as Chief Academic Officer at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland and Dean of the Faculty of Business at the University of Wollongong in Dubai. He has also held leadership and faculty positions at Swinburne University of Technology and Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia.



In his capacity as Dean of the College of Business, Prof. O’Mahony works closely with the College’s faculty and staff to ensure the continuous development of the undergraduate and postgraduate curricula, and the introduction of new programs compatible with market needs and student interests.



Established in 1913, BGS is an international honor society that operates exclusively for AACSB-accredited business programs. Membership in BGS is highly selective, reserved for top students within the top 5% of business schools around the world. Members of BGS go on to lead and even create some of the largest and most successful companies around the globe. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, BGS has inducted more than 830,000 members worldwide since its inception.



