Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi School of Management and the British Council solidified a significant partnership agreement that designates ADSM as an official IELTS test venue, registration centre, and affiliate of the British Council. This collaboration will enhance educational opportunities and streamline access to internationally recognised testing services for students and professionals in the region.

The partnership agreement was formally signed by Mr. Simon Green, Director Examinations, British Council UAE and Dr. Marc Poulin, Acting President of ADSM, marking a milestone in educational cooperation between the two organisations.

Expanding Educational Access

Under this partnership, ADSM will serve as an authorised venue for British Council examinations, providing local access to globally recognised qualifications and assessments. As an official IELTS registration centre, ADSM will facilitate the enrolment process for candidates seeking to take British Council tests, offering streamlined services and expert guidance throughout the registration process.

Speaking during the ceremony at the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), Simon Green, Examinations Director UAE at the British Council noted: ‘We are pleased to partner with ADSM as an official IELTS test venue and registration centre. This collaboration supports the Emirate’s vision of fostering a knowledge-based economy by providing wider access to world-class, internationally recognised qualifications. Together, we are enabling students and professionals to unlock new opportunities for career advancement and lifelong learning, strengthening the region’s position as a global hub for education and innovation.’

About the Partnership

As an official IELTS test venue centre and affiliate partner, ADSM will work closely with the British Council to deliver high-quality educational services and assessments. This strategic collaboration opens new opportunities for educational partnerships and recognizes the critical importance of upskilling programmes in today's rapidly evolving professional landscape.

The partnership provides ADSM with access to British Council resources, training, and ongoing support to ensure the highest standards of service delivery. This collaboration underscores both organisations' commitment to lifelong learning and professional development, creating pathways for individuals to enhance their skills and qualifications through internationally recognised programmes.

The partnership is expected to benefit a wide range of candidates, from students seeking to study abroad to professionals looking to advance their careers through globally recognised certifications and upskilling opportunities.

About ADSM

The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, is a unique business school in the region, focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship. ADSM is officially licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs and serves as a fully accredited boutique business school. The institution's vision is to be a centre of excellence for entrepreneurship, leadership, and management through the discovery and dissemination of knowledge. ADSM offers various programmes including MBA degrees and supports faculty and students to improve teaching and learning outcomes through evidence-based programming, positioning itself as a leader in business education in the UAE.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2024–25 we reached 599 million people.

