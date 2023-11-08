Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has announced its participation in the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS 2023), where it will showcase its latest innovation – the 24-A houseboat. Drawing on its diverse industry experience, ADSB can customise the vessel for residential, commercial or military application.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “Launching the ADSB 24-A houseboat at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is a strategic choice for us. This event presents an ideal opportunity to demonstrate the remarkable progress we have made in designing world-class vessels. The addition of the 24-A houseboat to ADSB’s portfolio reaffirms our commitment to catering not only to security and naval sectors, but also the civilian and luxury maritime sectors.”

Built using the latest in high-quality fittings, the ADSB 24-A promises an exceptional living experience. The smart-home enabled interiors are designed for elegance and functionality, offering plenty of space for leisure and relaxation. The houseboat features two master bedrooms, an all-encompassing lower deck for panoramic sea views, and an open-air upper deck with a state-of-the-art remote-control station.

Attendees of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show can visit ADSB at stand I-B75 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

