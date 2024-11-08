Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, signed a strategic partnership with OSI Maritime Systems (OSI), a leading provider of integrated navigation and tactical solutions.

The strategic agreement was signed by David Massey, CEO of ADSB, and Jim Hawkins, Director of Business Development at OSI, at the EURONAVAL 2024 Exhibition, being held in Paris until 8 November.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB said: “ADSB’s agreement with OSI equips the RABDAN FA-400 with cutting-edge navigational systems, reinforcing our drive to build highly competitive vessels and equip our fleet for the demands of today’s maritime landscape. Partnerships like these advance ADSB’s objective of establishing UAE-made vessels that integrate world-class systems, showcasing our commitment to excellence on a global scale."

Ken Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of OSI Maritime said: “Integrating OSI’s advanced navigation technology into ADSB’s RABDAN FA-400 will significantly elevate its operational capabilities across diverse warfare domains. We look forward to positioning this vessel at the cutting edge of modern maritime defence solutions.”

The RABDAN FA-400 is ADSB’s newest fast attack vessel, boasting 45-metres in length and designed to perform a range of territorial and coastal duties. The collaboration aims to integrate OSI Maritime’s Integrated Navigation Bridge System into the existing warship systems and enhance naval operations across multiple warfare domains.

The RABDAN FA-400, newly equipped with OSI’s navigational systems is set for presentation at the Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX), which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 17-21 February 2025.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and in keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

For more information, please visit adsb.ae/

About OSI

OSI Maritime Systems, has been providing advanced integrated navigation and tactical solutions to military customers for over 20 years. As a pioneer of Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (WECDIS), the company has grown to be a leading provider of integrated navigation and tactical solutions designed for naval and maritime security operations. The company develops and delivers integrated bridge systems for warships, integrated dived navigation systems for submarines, and C2 systems for small craft. OSI currently has 26 naval customers from around the world with more than 700 warships and submarines operating with its world leading integrated navigation and tactical solutions. For more information, please visit www.osimaritime.com

