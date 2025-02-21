Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), an EDGE Group entity and regional leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intermarine (IMMSI industrial group – IMS.MI), a global leader in the design and manufacture of minehunter vessels for mine warfare and seabed surveillance, survey ships, patrol boats, and fast ferries, to explore collaboration opportunities and drive mutual business growth.

Formalised by David Massey, CEO of ADSB, and Livio Corghi, CEO of Intermarine, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025), held from 17 to 21 February in Abu Dhabi, the agreement aims to consolidate both entities’ expertise in designing and building military and commercial vessels and augment their technical capabilities to unlock new business opportunities both in the UAE and key international markets.

Speaking on the occasion, David Massey said: “This agreement marks an important step in strengthening ADSB’s capabilities through strategic partnerships. By working closely with Intermarine, we can leverage our combined expertise to enhance our offerings for customers in the UAE and beyond. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to drive innovation in shipbuilding and deliver advanced maritime solutions tailored to evolving operational needs.”

On his part, Livio Corghi commented: “We are pleased to sign this agreement, which lays the foundations for a future structured cooperation between the two companies. By combining our strengths and leveraging synergies, we aim to create added value and deliver technologically advanced solutions. This collaboration also represents our commitment and intention to strengthen our position in the UAE.”

The agreement aligns with ADSB’s overarching strategy to develop cutting-edge vessels and maritime systems tailored to the market’s evolving demands, further reinforcing its position as a key player in the global defence and commercial shipbuilding sectors.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, positioning the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators and international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels and operates one of the most advanced shipyards in the region, with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition.

The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance, and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

About Intermarine

Intermarine is an Italian shipyard that develops, designs and manufactures military and civilian vessels, as well as naval systems and components. A world leader in the specific sector of Mine Countermeasures Units, it has produced Minehunters for the world's most prestigious navies with a strong focus on exports. In addition to Italy, it has manufactured minehunters for the USA, Australia, Finland, Algeria, Malaysia, Thailand, and Nigeria.

A distinctive factor is its ability to develop, design, build, and test ships according to customers' needs, identifying the best technical solutions in terms of materials. The design of Intermarine’s products is developed by the technical department with the support, for specific aspects, of the most renowned Italian and international companies.

Intermarine invests significant resources in innovation, to enhance future production programmes. The quality management system, a fundamental operating principle for Intermarine, is rigorously applied in all phases of ship design, construction, and production.