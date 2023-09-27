Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) dedicated to supporting the emirate's thriving community and to strengthen its position as a leading destination for top talent, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, to streamline the process for potential residents and enhance Abu Dhabi’s standing as an international hub for global talent. The MoU was officially signed by H.E. Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of ADRO and Mr. Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer – MENA, VFS Global.

Embarking on a collaborative journey to promote Abu Dhabi globally as a premier destination for international talent, this strategic partnership aims to showcase a diverse range of products and services that effortlessly onboard global talent, enabling seamless integration with the vibrant community and exceptional lifestyle in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of ADRO, expressed his vision, stating, “With our unwavering commitment to promoting Abu Dhabi’s global presence, positioning it as a preferred choice for top talent, our partnership with VFS Global will serve as a platform to demonstrate the seamless process of onboarding international residents, showcasing our unique range of services and support that facilitate their integration in our culturally rich society.”

“Our portfolio of products and services, policy recommendations and strategic initiatives, coupled with the unwavering support of our partners and stakeholders, have consistently attracted a steady influx of international residents, driven by Abu Dhabi’s unparalleled quality of life,” Al Mheiri added.

Through a shared vision, ADRO and VFS Global are committed to highlighting the emirate’s unique strengths and attributes that make it an attractive and welcoming home for individuals from around the world. By leveraging their collective expertise and resources, they seek to raise awareness about Abu Dhabi’s thriving knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused economy.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer – MENA, VFS Global said, “The UAE holds a special importance for VFS Global as an organisation, evident from the fact that this is our global headquarters. We are honoured to be the trusted partners of ADRO and excited to play a part in this key endeavour to increase footfall to the country. We look forward to providing travellers to the country simple, seamless and best-in-class services ahead of their visit.”

Together, ADRO and VFS Global will actively engage with the global community, highlighting the endless opportunities Abu Dhabi offers for personal and professional growth. This outreach will spotlight the initiatives designed to enhance the lifestyle of all residents, ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains an inclusive and prosperous city for generations to come.

Abu Dhabi’s strategic positioning is a critical factor contributing to its appeal as an international hub, with more than two-thrids of the world’s population reachable within approximately eight hours from the emirate. This unique advantage further enhances Abu Dhabi’s potential to attract top talent from around the globe.

By uniting their strengths and expertise, ADRO and VFS Global are poised to elevate Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for talent, make it an even more compelling destinations for individuals seeking a dynamic and enriching experience in a diverse and welcoming community.

About Abu Dhabi Residents Office

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office, a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED), was established to support the emirate's thriving community and to strengthen its position as a top destination for global top talent, was established to support the emirate's thriving community of residents. The office is dedicated to facilitating the affairs of the residents in Abu Dhabi and helping them settle in and integrate into a culturally rich society. The office also develops a range of smart services for the residency programmes aimed at attracting global talent, providing guidance and information to all newcomers and residents, as well as developing studies and work agendas that improve the emirate's unique lifestyle. In addition, the office supports residents by contributing to the creation of policies to improve the lifestyle of everyone living in Abu Dhabi, now and in the future. For more information, please visit: adro.gov.ae

For media inquiries: adro.news@adro.gov.ae

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 70 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 147 countries. The company has processed over 268 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.

