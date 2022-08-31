Priority for scholarships, reduced tuition fees for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), part of the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi, announced the allocation of 100 scholarships to outstanding international students, with the possibility of obtaining an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, as well as other exclusive educational benefits.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by His Excellency Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, and Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, in the presence of representatives from both sides and members of the University's faculty and administrative staff.

The strategic MoU aims to facilitate the enrolment of international students who have received scholarships at the University, and offers outstanding students who meet the eligibility criteria, the opportunity to apply for an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa. This is in addition to offering reduced tuition fees for students who hold Abu Dhabi Golden Visa’s in the high school graduate category, as well as providing priority academic seats to high-performing students who hold an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, all of which is in line with regulations and approved numbers of Abu Dhabi University.

Under the MoU, high school graduates with an average grade of 95% and above may qualify for a university scholarship at a rate of up to 50% depending on the chosen majors, with priority for students who hold an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa.

His Excellency Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, said: “Abu Dhabi Residents Office is keen to attract talent and outstanding students from around the world to Abu Dhabi to enjoy the Emirate’s top-class education and its cosmopolitan and culturally-diverse society, which offers unlimited potential for personal and professional development.”

“Our partnership with Abu Dhabi University, which is one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the region, is in line with our commitment to providing initiatives that promote the best quality of life to all Abu Dhabi residents through strategic partnerships, such as this. Our consolidated work will help promote the positive environment that the Emirate provides making it the perfect destination to live, work and thrive.” H.E. added.

Al Mheiri said: “This partnership is in line with the efforts of the UAE and Abu Dhabi to support youth and distinguished students, through a number of initiatives that seek to fully integrate this group into society and empower them to play a key role in its economic and social development. At the ADRO, we continuously seek to provide high-quality additions to these initiatives; motivated by our belief, these students play an important role in achieving the short and long term strategic goals of the Emirate.”

Professor Waqar Ahmed, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “We are proud of this strong strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office. Through this MoU, we will unify our efforts to attract and retain young talents in the Emirate by facilitating the enrolment of international students at the University, offering scholarships and providing the opportunity to apply for an Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, as well as a range of exclusive benefits, including a distinguished living and academic experience. Our cooperation with Abu Dhabi Residents Office will enable students to embark on their academic journey at Abu Dhabi University, according to the highest international standards and take advantage of its advanced university facilities.”

Abu Dhabi Residents Office is dedicated to helping residents settle and integrate into the local community of Abu Dhabi. The Office contributes to developing smart services aimed at attracting international talent, and providing guidance and information for all current and new residents, in addition to carrying out research and programs that contribute to enhancing the unique lifestyle in the Emirate. ADRO also promotes policies, programs, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for everyone in Abu Dhabi.

