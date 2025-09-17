Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), part of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Rahma Cancer Patient Care Society a public-benefit association registered under Ministerial Resolution No. (760) of 2015, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cancer awareness in the emirate.

The signing was attended by His Excellency Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), and Salwa Ali Al Hosani, Director General of Rahma Cancer Patient Care Society.

The agreement will see ADPHC and Rahma Cancer Patient Care Society collaborate on launching health awareness campaigns across educational institutions including schools and universities, hospitals and other community locations. The entities will also promote the adoption of healthier lifestyles through healthy nutrition, physical activity, avoiding smoking, mental health support, and preventive screening to promote the concept of early detection of cancer.

The MoU will further see the entities facilitate the promotion of the importance of early detection of cancer, included in the Comprehensive Screening Program (IFHAS) for Thiqa card holders through various events and activities that Rahma Caner Patient Care Society organizes or participate in.

His Excellency Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Cancer continues to be one of the primary causes of illness and death in the UAE, necessitating a shared responsibility and long-term dedication to address the issue. This partnership with Rahma Cancer Care Society represents a crucial advancement in our endeavors to empower communities through education, early detection, and promotion of healthy lifestyles. Our goal is to instill a culture of prevention and proactive care that completely mitigates cancer risks and facilitates timely diagnoses. Additionally, our collaboration will enhance our public health infrastructure via ongoing research, coordinated awareness campaigns, and targeted outreach efforts, ensuring that everyone is included in our collective mission to create a healthier Abu Dhabi.

Salwa Ali Al Hosani, Director General of Rahma Cancer Patient Care Society, also commented: The signing reinforces ADPHC’s mission and dedication to improving the health of Abu Dhabi’s residents while ensuring the safety of its workforce by implementing an integrated Public Health Management System characterized by high levels of innovation, excellence, and creativity. It also embodies the core mission of Rahma Cancer Care Society, which includes offering comprehensive support to cancer patients and their families, raising awareness about prevention and early detection, contributing to scientific research, and enhancing collaboration with both public and private sector partners to achieve collective objectives in combating cancer.

As lifestyle-related risk factors and delays in screenings contribute to advanced-stage diagnoses, there is an increasing acknowledgment of the necessity for ongoing, community-wide education on cancer prevention. This MoU addresses this need by aligning public health initiatives and community outreach efforts to foster long-term awareness throughout Abu Dhabi.

Brief about Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre- ADPHC

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, ADPHC leads efforts to protect and promote community well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and strategic partnerships, ADPHC is committed to fostering a healthier, safer society in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable and proactive healthcare.