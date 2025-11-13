Up to 30% reduction in carbon emissions through optimized operations and crewless vessel design

Prototype delivery expected in Q4 2026 for sea trials and safety validation in UAE waters

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (“ADNOC L&S” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239), a global energy maritime logistics company, today unveiled the UAE’s first Remotely Operated Landing Craft Vessels at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025.

Developed with SeaOwl, the 60-meter vessel represents a major step in maritime innovation. Using advanced AI and satellite-linked control systems, it can be operated remotely from ADNOC L&S’s Remote-Control Center in Mussafah, supporting safer, more efficient, and more sustainable offshore logistics.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “This milestone reflects ADNOC L&S’s leadership in redefining the future of maritime logistics and marks a strategic leap in our digital transformation journey. By advancing AI-powered remote vessel technology, we are enhancing safety, reducing emissions, and driving cost efficiency across our offshore operations while supporting ADNOC’s and the UAE’s Net Zero goals.”

The vessel’s design eliminates the need for onboard crew accommodation, reducing weight, improving fuel efficiency, and enabling round-the-clock operations. Its AI-enabled route optimization is expected to deliver up to 30% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to conventional vessels.

Construction of two prototype vessels is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025, with delivery planned for Q4 2026, followed by sea trials and safety validation in UAE waters.

Xavier Genin, CEO of SeaOwl said: “This collaboration with ADNOC L&S and the UAE maritime authorities sets a new global benchmark for autonomous vehicle operations. It brings together advanced teleoperation and AI capabilities to reshape the future of offshore logistics.”

Notes:

In the event of communication loss, onboard AI enables safe autonomous operation until connectivity is restored.

The vessel features a Hybrid Power Management System that optimizes fuel use and further reduces emissions.

Sea trials and validation will be conducted in UAE waters following vessel delivery.

About ADNOC Logistics & Services

ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239) is a global energy maritime logistics company based in Abu Dhabi. Through its three business units – Integrated Logistics, Shipping and Services – ADNOC L&S delivers energy products and solutions to more than 100 customers in over 50 countries. ADNOC L&S’ key subsidiaries include Zakher Marine International Holdings (100% ownership), an Abu Dhabi-based owner and operator of offshore support vessels; and Navig8 (80% ownership), a global ship owner and commercial pools operator also offering bunkering and ship management solutions.

To find out more, visit: www.adnocls.ae

For media enquiries, please contact media@adnocls.ae

For investors enquiries, please contact: IR@adnocls.ae

About Sea Owl

SeaOwl is a French company leading the way for tele-operation and automatization of maritime services. In 2020, SeaOwl became the first company in the world to obtain a certificate of seaworthiness for a teleoperated ship and the French maritime administration vouched for the SeaOwl’s system to ensure safety and security at sea while offering the flexibility of remote piloting through a secure satellite link. SeaOwl operates as well autonomous USVs both for private and governmental organizations.

To find out more, visit: www.seaowlgroup.com