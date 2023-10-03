Project to capture and permanently store up to 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide per annum as ADNOC builds unique platform to connect sources of emissions and sequestration sites



Over 65% of the contract value to flow back into the UAE’s economy through ADNOC’s ICV program



Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Gas plc (“ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), a large-scale integrated gas processing company, announced today it has awarded a $615 million (AED2.26 billion) Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to Petrofac Emirates for constructing carbon capture units, pipeline infrastructure and a network of wells for carbon dioxide (CO2) injection at the Habshan gas processing plant, as part of ADNOC’s accelerated decarbonization plan.



The Habshan Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) project is one of the largest carbon capture projects in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and will have the capacity to capture and permanently store 1.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of CO2 within geological structures deep underground, as ADNOC builds unique platform to connect sources of emissions and sequestration sites. ADNOC Gas will be responsible for building, operating and maintaining the project on behalf of ADNOC.



Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “Integrated carbon capture projects, such as the Habshan CCUS project, are essential building blocks for ADNOC Gas to achieve its decarbonization goals. This project represents our commitment to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while unlocking new and attractive commercial opportunities for delivering sustainable, lower-carbon growth for the Company. This large scale project reaffirms our steadfast commitment to maximizing energy output while minimizing our emissions, steering us toward a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.”



CCUS projects are recognized by both the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) as a critical decarbonization enabler in achieving global climate goals.



Over 65% of the contract value will flow back into the UAE’s economy through ADNOC’s In Country Value (ICV) program, supporting local economic and industrial growth and diversification. The Habshan CCUS project is expected to be comissioned in 2026. CO2 will be injected and placed for permanent storage in ADNOC Onshore’s Bab Far North Field, located approximately 150 miles southwest of Abu Dhabi.



Building on ADNOC’s landmark carbon capture facility, Al Reyadah, which has the capacity to capture up to 800,000 tons of CO2 per year, the Habshan CCUS project could support enhanced oil recovery of low carbon-intensity barrels and the production of low-carbon feedstocks such as hydrogen, to help customers decarbonize their operations. Using best-in class technology, the Habshan CCUS project will triple ADNOC’s carbon capture capacity to 2.3 mtpa, equivalent to removing over 500,0001 gasoline-powered cars from the road per year.



About ADNOC Gas



ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of raw gas feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. To find out more, visit: www.adnocgas.ae.



