Strategic partnership underpinned by $10 billion, 10-year agreement for supply of natural gas

Landmark agreement reinforces both parties’ commitment to driving sustainable economic growth in the UAE

Provision of natural gas will enable the smooth transition to a decarbonised water and electricity system

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), a world-class integrated gas processing company, celebrated a new long-term strategic partnership with EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, to support the UAE’s energy transformation. This landmark agreement is underpinned by a 10-year flexible natural gas sales and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas Facilities LLC and EWEC worth $10 billion.

The strategic partnership was celebrated during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), and was attended by Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, and representatives from both entities.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “We greatly value our long-term partnership with EWEC, which is underpinned by a 10-year strategic agreement, supporting the rise of digitization, the increasing need for resilient connectivity and growing technology adoption across the UAE’s economy, while advancing the nation’s net-zero ambitions. By collaborating across the industrial value chain to leverage Abu Dhabi’s vast gas reserves, we are working to ensure the UAE’s self-sufficiency while continuing to fuel over two thirds of the nation’s industries, driving sustainable economic growth and diversification.”

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “This landmark agreement with ADNOC Gas ensures a stable and flexible supply of natural gas that is pivotal to enabling the UAE’s energy transition. As we accelerate the integration of renewable and clean energy and advanced technologies, natural gas plays a critical role in bridging the gap between traditional and sustainable energy sources. This partnership strengthens EWEC’s ability to deliver a secure, efficient, and decarbonised water and electricity system while contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. By collaborating with ADNOC Gas, we are reaffirming our shared commitment to powering the UAE’s economic growth, advancing sustainability, and ensuring long-term energy security for generations to come.”

As EWEC continues to utilise transformative renewable and clean energy innovations to drive the decarbonisation of water and electricity supply in the UAE, supporting the country’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, gas-fired plants provide important transitional capacity enabling the continued integration of large-scale renewable and clean energy. The flexible natural gas supply will be delivered to plants across Abu Dhabi and the UAE and solidifies the shared commitment of both parties to drive sustainable economic growth in UAE. As such, ADNOC Gas supports EWEC in its strategic plans to transform the UAE’s energy sector into a clean and renewable-focused industry, driving the nation’s economic growth and digital technology led diversification.

The partnership highlights ADNOC Gas’s commitment to support our customers as they transition to cleaner energy solutions by providing them with reliable, secure, flexible and affordable lower carbon energy that will have a tangible impact on their carbon footprint and deliver greater long-term value for our shareholders.

A stable supply of natural gas supports the country’s transition to a lower-carbon water and electricity system. Because gas-fired plants can start and stop quickly and adapting their output to real-time demand and supply changes they complement and enable the large-scale integration of solar power, offering crucial flexibility during peak demand periods.

About ADNOC Gas

ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of raw gas feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. To find out more, visit: www.adnocgas.ae.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

