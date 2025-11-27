ADNOC, an Official Founding Partner since 2019, will bring new fan experiences and youth programs to enhance sporting weekend as part of The Race Within campaign

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC today announced an extended multi-year partnership with Ethara to sponsor the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As an Official Founding Partner since 2019, ADNOC will introduce The Race Within, its new F1 campaign that highlights the UAE’s spirit of performance, ambition and national pride. The campaign brings forward the discipline, focus and teamwork that define both ADNOC and Formula 1, reflecting the shared drive that powers the UAE’s progress.

Through its sponsorship, ADNOC will participate in the overall race weekend with new activations, educational programs and community outreach designed to inspire and unite motorsports fans. The partnership strengthens ADNOC’s continued efforts to empower communities, promote wellbeing and support some of the country’s biggest sporting events.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Director, The Executive Office, ADNOC, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, an iconic event that exemplifies the energy and ambition of the UAE. Through this partnership, ADNOC will create new experiences for fans that bring people together, inspire future generations and empower communities.”

During the race weekend, ADNOC will introduce dedicated fan experiences in the main F1 Fan Zone to bring visitors closer to the spirit and performance of Formula 1. This will include the Pace Lab, which will challenge fans to test their speed, agility and reaction time through a series of performance-driven activities. From reaction light walls to timed sprints, visitors can measure their results, compete with friends and experience the focus and precision that define the world of racing.

ADNOC will also introduce racegoers to its newly refreshed Oasis by ADNOC convenience brand where fans can experience the premium ‘On-the-Gourmet’ concept and enjoy the UAE’s largest locally grown specialty coffee chain.

Gavin Dickinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Ethara, said: “Since 2019, ADNOC has powered not just our race, but our future – reaching nearly 100,000 UAE students through Yas in Schools. This renewed partnership allows us to deliver elevated fan experiences while building the next generation of UAE talent and cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a global sports destination.”

ADNOC’s partnership with Ethara also supports youth development through the ADNOC Yas in Schools program. The initiative engages students with hands-on, project-based learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), challenging them to create their own F1-inspired racing brand and model car for a national competition.

To date, ADNOC has supported more than 95,000 students and 1,500 schools across the UAE, delivering over 1.5 million STEM education. This year, students from across the country took part in the Formula Ethara GP Challenge, with the winning team awarded the opportunity to attend the race and experience the season finale at Yas Marina Circuit with ADNOC.

