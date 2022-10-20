Milestone supports ADNOC’s efforts to responsibly expand production capacity of its lower carbon intensity oil and gas resources

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced today that a new world record for the longest oil and gas well has been set at its Upper Zakum Concession.

Stretching 50,000 feet, the well is around 800 feet longer than the previous world record set in 2017 and supports ADNOC’s efforts to expand production capacity of its lower carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy. ADNOC Drilling drilled the oil and gas well from Umm Al Anbar, one of ADNOC Offshore’s artificial islands.

This extraordinary feat of engineering is part of an extended reach well project designed and led by ADNOC Offshore, in collaboration with its Upper Zakum strategic international partners, ExxonMobil and INPEX/JODCO. The extended reach wells will tap into an undeveloped part of the giant Upper Zakum reservoir with the potential to increase the field’s production capacity by 15,000 barrels of oil per day, without the need to expand or build any new infrastructure.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, ADNOC Drilling CEO, said: “This incredible achievement is in line with ADNOC Drilling’s quest to deliver increased efficiency for our customers as we continue to create greater value for our shareholders. The delivery of this record-breaking well also demonstates our commitment to lower operational costs, while enabling ADNOC to reach its oil and gas production capacity targets.

“This historic milestone is a credit to the hard work and dedication of our staff who have collectively demonstrated how, as a responsible operator, we are succesfully maximizing the use of advanced extended reach, horizontal and directional drilling methods.”

Umm Al Anbar is one of Upper Zakum’s four artificial islands, serving as a hub for offshore drilling and operations.

Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Offshore CEO, said: “ADNOC’s pioneering and innovative use of artificial islands, coupled with its world leading drilling expertise, is enabling us to drive growth, maximize value and minimize the environmental footprint of our operations. Working with our strategic international partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of engineering for the benefit of the UAE, our partners, and customers around the world.”

ADNOC Offshore perfected the artificial island concept, resulting in significant cost savings and environmental benefits compared to conventional approaches that traditionally require more offshore installations and infrastructure.

Zakum field, which consists of Upper Zakum and Lower Zakum reservoirs, is located 84 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi

The field is the largest offshore oil field in the world

Since June 2021, five of the top ten longest wells in the world have been drilled from Upper Zakum’s artificial islands

-Ends-

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae