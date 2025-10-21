Dubai, UAE: Terra Tech Ltd., a pioneering startup specialising in battery-swapping stations, has launched its first electric motorbike station in Abu Dhabi, with ADNOC Distribution serving as a strategic enabler to advance the UAE’s sustainable mobility infrastructure. The expansion represents a key step in Terra Tech Ltd.’s expansion into the capital and highlights the important role of ADNOC Distribution’s nationwide infrastructure in enabling sustainable mobility solutions.

Positioned within one of ADNOC’s flagship service stations, the battery-swapping facility is the first of its kind in the capital and will serve the growing community of last-mile delivery riders operating battery-powered electric motorbikes across Abu Dhabi. Riders will now be able to swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones in seconds, reducing downtime, cutting emissions, and supporting the transition away from conventional fuel-powered mobility.

“Expanding into Abu Dhabi is a pivotal step in Terra Tech Ltd.’s journey to build future-ready electric mobility infrastructure across the UAE,” said Husam Zammar, Founder of Terra Tech Ltd., “ADNOC Distribution’s extensive service station footprint provides us with a powerful platform to reach riders where they are and accelerate the adoption of clean mobility in the capital.”

With ADNOC’s service stations acting as strategic enablers, Terra Tech Ltd. gains access to highly visible, accessible, and trusted locations that allow battery-swapping technology to scale effectively. This integration illustrates how established energy networks are evolving to accommodate the UAE’s clean transport ambitions while meeting the practical needs of businesses and communities.

The launch aligns with Abu Dhabi Mobility’s target for 50% of vehicles to be electric by 2040 and the UAE’s broader goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Together, Terra Tech Ltd. and ADNOC Distribution’s infrastructure will help advance these ambitions by providing a smarter, faster, and more sustainable alternative for delivery fleets and businesses across the capital.

Terra Tech Ltd.’s Abu Dhabi launch at ADNOC underscores its commitment to scaling electric mobility infrastructure across the nation—driving progress, one battery-swap at a time.

About Terra Tech Ltd. TECH Ltd. (Terra Tech Ltd.)

Founded in 2021, Terra Tech Ltd. is a pioneer in electric vehicle technology and the first in the region to provide a battery-swapping and recharging platform along with a line-up of electric vehicles, enabling riders to exchange batteries seamlessly at their extensive network of swapping stations while optimizing last-mile delivery and promoting environmental sustainability.

