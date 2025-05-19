Tubacex to establish its R&D technical center in Abu Dhabi, advancing the growth of the UAE’s industrial base

Partnership strengthens resilience of ADNOC’s supply chain, encouraging local manufacturing and supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC announced today the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Tubacex, a global leader in advanced tubular solutions, to localize critical oilfield technology, enhancing the resilience of the UAE’s industrial base. The announcement was made at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement grants ADNOC perpetual and exclusive rights to utilize Tubacex’s Sentinel Prime premium tubular joint connection technology, which is critical for completing oil and gas wells while reducing costs and ensuring supply chain resilience.

Tubacex will establish a dedicated research and development (R&D) center in Abu Dhabi. This facility will act as a hub for advanced engineering and train highly skilled technicians in-country – contributing to the development of local talent.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said: "This strategic partnership secures ADNOC access to an important technology for completing oil and gas wells, reinforcing our role as a reliable global energy provider and our efforts to boost domestic manufacturing capacity. We welcome Tubacex’s investment in a new research and development center in Abu Dhabi which will enable knowledge and technology transfer, help develop local talent and support the goals of the Make it in the Emirates initiative.”

Tubulars, also known as Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), are specialized steel pipes used in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. These components must meet stringent standards for strength, durability and reliability to operate in high-pressure, high-temperature environments deep underground.

Josu Imaz, Tubacex Group CEO, said: “The licensing arrangement with ADNOC confirms Tubacex’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector and reinforces our position as a strategic contributor for major players in the industry.”

The ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum is taking place from 19-22 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. It is the UAE’s flagship industrial event, designed to accelerate the country’s manufacturing ambitions.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae